Due to coronavirus pandemic, Easter celebrations took a hard hit. Christians around the world celebrated the holiday isolated, locked down at home. Meanwhile, The White House Easter Egg Roll was one of the many Easter events that were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, Melania Trump took time out to spread some festive cheer to the children.

In a video shared on her official Twitter account, the first lady of the United States read an Easter-themed children's book, "The Little Rabbit." The clip was posted on Sunday morning since the annual Easter event remained cancelled.

"Since we are not able to celebrate the traditional Easter Egg Roll on the grounds of the White House this year, I want to take a moment to wish everyone a Happy Easter, and read one of my favourite children's books," FLOTUS said in the video where she reads the children's book by Nicola Killen.

The four-minute video features Melania reading the book and illustrations from the book that was published in the year 2019. The book tells the story about an extraordinary friendship between a little girl and her stuffed rabbit that comes to life.

"I hope you're able to enjoy this special holiday and be sure to take care of yourselves and each other," the first lady says after completing the book, right before closing the video.

In the United States, Easter Egg roll is an annual event and one of the popular White House traditions. Every year, the first family carries out the event to mark the celebration of Easter.

Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easterâ€™s books â€“ "The Little Rabbit" pic.twitter.com/2DsU6uRvdM April 12, 2020

Thousands of guests and visitors attend the event. According to CNN, it is one of the largest gatherings at the White House where the public is allowed. The tradition of the Egg Roll event was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. The event has been a long-lasting tradition and has been cancelled only a few times in history such as World War I and II, during a renovation at the White House from 1948to 1952, and again this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the announcement of the cancellation of the event was made by Melania Trump in mid-March.

"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now," she said in a written statement as quoted by the publication. "I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term," Melania added.