As the United States celebrated National Nurses Day amid coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, first lady Melania Trump took the opportunity to express gratitude towards the nurses for going "above and beyond" to fight COVID-19.

Melania Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video message for the nurses across America, who are battling the novel coronavirus on the frontlines, and captioned the video: "On #NationalNursesDay, I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation's nurses."

"You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit," the 50-year-old further wrote in the caption.

The FLOTUS started her message by expressing that the nurses across America, who in addition to the work they do each day, have gone above and beyond their "call of duty in responding to invisible enemy COVID-19."

On #NationalNursesDay, I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation's nurses. You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit. pic.twitter.com/5WDVjpAnGy May 6, 2020

"You have devoted your lives to help protect the health and wellbeing of the American people. And through these times of uncertainty, you have shown immense courage and selflessness," the mother-of-one added.

Calling the nurses an "inspiration," the former model said, "Thank you, for your care and compassion. Our nation will continue to pray for your safety and strength. May God bless you and your families, and may God bless the United States of America."

Meanwhile, Melania also donated 150 individually packaged meals to seriously ill children and families at a children's hospital in Maryland. "We're honored to receive the First Lady's steadfast support," the Children's Inn hospital at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda wrote on its Twitter account on Wednesday alongside pictures of the packages.

Melania retweeted the pictures and expressed gratitude to the children's hospital for all the work they do "to provide the best care for your patients and their families."

Sending my best wishes to all of the wonderful children, devoted caregivers & medical professionals at @TheChildrensInn. We are grateful for all the work you do to provide the best care for your patients and their families. https://t.co/Aiwh2JlPae — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2020

The boxes were delivered personally by White House staffers, executive chef, and executive pastry chef, who wore face masks and maintained a safe distance.

This comes after Melania sent care packages to kids and staff at hospitals in 10 states and Washington D.C. last week, calling it a "small token of my appreciation for their courage and leadership in this time."