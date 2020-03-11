United States first lady Melania Trump took part in an annual Parent-Teacher Association leaders meeting on Tuesday but skipped any mention of coronavirus, the respiratory deadly pandemic which has made its way into the US as well.

In her address at the annual PTA Legislative Conference held in the Old Town neighbourhood of Alexandria, Virginia, Melania Trump spoke primarily about her "Be Best" initiative, refraining from commenting on the respiratory disease that has caused over 600 school closures in America. While her husband US president Donald Trump has often expressed his fear of the virus, Melania is yet to make any comment.

Before Melania took to the stage to address approximately 300 teachers and administrators who were in attendance at the meet, PTA national president Leslie Boggs spoke to the audience about coronavirus and thanked them for the initiatives being taken in schools across the country to combat the spread of the virus, reports CNN.

"You are on the front lines working for millions of children and families," Boggs said drawing applause from the conference attendees.

However, the first lady did not use the opportunity to address the coronavirus concerns and instead focused on the topic of cyberbullying.

It was an honor to speak at the @NationalPTA #PTALegCon today. Our country is blessed to have hardworking parents & teachers who dedicate their lives to ensure that our nationâ€™s youth have caring guidance for a prosperous future! #BeBest pic.twitter.com/V7A5yDRTUB — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 10, 2020

"When used properly, the internet can be a tool for good. When not used properly, it can be destructive and dangerous. In many cases, social media platforms can have a negative and even deadly impact on our youth. It is sad to say that more than one in three teenagers has suffered from cyberbullying," the 49-year-old said.

The address comes amid reports that Melania cancelled an upcoming fundraising event in Beverly Hills, California, as a preventive measure against the virus. However, a White House official later clarified the reports and cited "scheduling conflicts" as the reason for the abrupt cancellation of the rare solo campaign scheduled for next week.

While Melania has maintained complete silence on the virus outbreak that started from China, Donald Trump has been vocal about the preventive measures he is taking against the virus. Just last week, the PLOTUS revealed that he stopped touching his face weeks ago on recommendations of health experts.