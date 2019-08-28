After her kiss with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went viral, the first lady of the US, Melania Trump, attracted attention once more after she was seen wearing sunglasses at night. US President Donald Trump and his wife touched down in Washington DC after the G7 Summit. The couple disembarked from Air Force One on the lawn of the White House Tuesday night.

Melania Trump wore a pair of oversized sunglasses when she and her husband, Donald Trump, landed stateside from France. Twitterati went amok, trolling FLOTUS for her sunglasses in the dead of the night! There were speculations about the reason why she opted for the look, Hollywood Life reports.

Many Twitter users claimed that the lady with Trump wasn't his 49-year-old Melania! They went to the extent of saying that she was a "body double".

"I'm looking at their height difference and this woman seems shorter than Melania. It's impossible to make out their faces, and I can't draw any conclusion from wearing sunglasses at night," one user tweeted.

Another tweeted that it wasn't Melania as she had different hair and walk. One joked: "Why is she wearing sunglasses at night if it's not the fake Melania? No doubt the real Melania took a limo home to MD directly from Andrew AFB."

"Why is Melania wearing sunglasses at night? Is it because she has no makeup? I can't come up with any other reason," one user tweeted.

FLOTUS went in for a casual chic look in white skinny jeans and a blue button-down top. The mom-of-one mostly prefers sky-high stilettos, but in this occasion chose to wear a pair of Christian Louboutin Ballalla flats. The former model accessorized the look with an Hermès Birkin bag and her favourite oversized sunglasses.

#G7 in Biarritz was a great opportunity to spend time w/ other spouses during this important summit. Thank you Brigitte Macron for hosting a very engaging program that included visits to charming towns & engaging with some of Franceâ€™s youth. pic.twitter.com/QX9utdYqtH — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 27, 2019

The white flats are made of leather and they feature a pointed silhouette and the brand's signature red sole. Her Louboutin flats seem to have become a new go-to pair on the G7 Summit trip. Melania wore the same flats for a trip to the gardens along with the G7 wives on Sunday. She paired it with a white summery dress.

During the G7 Summit traditional family photocall on Sunday evening, Melania was seen smiling and leaning forward to greet Justin Trudeau with a kiss while holding hands with her husband. The pictures went viral and crashed the Internet.