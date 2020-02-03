Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is urging young children to be "courageous" on matters of mental health.

In a message written to mark the start of Children's Mental Health Week, first launched by the charity Place2Be in 2015, the duchess said children may find the world "scary and daunting" and gaining the confidence to share their worries could be "transformational" for them. Since 2013, the 38-year-old has been a royal patron of Place2Be, an organisation that provides mental health support in schools across the United Kingdom, reports Hello!

"Find your brave" is the theme of this year's Children's Mental Health Week, which runs from February 3 to 9. The initiative aims to encourage young people to share their mental struggles and highlight to them that being brave does not mean coping alone with mental health concerns.

"For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place. While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act—such as sharing a worry or asking for help—can be incredibly courageous. Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives," Kate wrote in her message.

The Duchess of Cambridge has written a message of support for @Place2Beâ€™s #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek, raising awareness of the importance of children and young peopleâ€™s mental health.



Read The Duchessâ€™s message here: https://t.co/r1E2lK7cHh February 3, 2020

Advocating the importance of trying new things to help children build resilience to cope with adult challenges, the mother-of-three wrote: "Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children's resilience and self-esteem. Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with future challenges they may face in adulthood."

In the message, the royal also spoke about her 5 Big Questions survey, a part of her ongoing initiative to support the early development of children. The survey asks five questions that include topics such as nature vs. nurture, health, and happiness, and aim to help guide what can be done to help vulnerable children and families for generations to come.

Catherine Roche, chief executive of Place2Be, thanked Kate for her gesture and said in a statement: "We are delighted that our Royal Patron is once again offering her support for the campaign. Around three children in every class have a mental health problem, so it's vital that we reach as many people as possible with this important message."