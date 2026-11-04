Lionel Messi has joined the football world in mourning Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died aged 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division match.

The Argentina legend paid tribute to the late striker on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photograph of De Miguel celebrating a goal in Tenerife colours.

'There are no words. My condolences and lots of strength to all his family and friends. May he rest in peace,' Messi wrote.

📲🇦🇷 Leo Messi on IG:



"There are no words… My deepest condolences and lots of strength to his entire family and friends.



"May he rest in peace.” pic.twitter.com/dvzgYbZoqw — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 3, 2026

De Miguel suffered the cardiac arrest after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during Monday's match. He was challenging for a long ball near the halfway line when Owono rushed out of his area in an attempt to clear it.

The incident happened in stoppage time, with the score tied at 2-2. Owono received a straight red card, while De Miguel was given emergency medical attention before being taken to hospital. Tenerife announced his death on Tuesday, 3 November.

Who was Jesús de Miguel?

Born in Madrid, De Miguel began his senior career with Leganés B in 2015 before going on to represent several lower-division clubs in Spain.

He joined Tenerife in 2025 and was part of the squad competing in the country's second division. He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

Tenerife described itself as 'heartbroken' in a statement, saying there were no words that could ease the grief felt by his family, friends and the wider club community.

Police Investigate Fatal Collision

Spain's National Police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following the incident. Under Spanish law, deaths resulting from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation.

However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui told news agency EFE that criminal proceedings were unlikely because the collision occurred during normal play.

The precise medical cause of De Miguel's death has not been disclosed. There were also no reports suggesting he had a pre-existing health condition.

The match was abandoned, and Tenerife has requested the postponement of its scheduled fixture against Granada on Saturday.

Football World Pays Tribute

Messi was among several prominent football figures to express their condolences. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé wrote on social media: 'So much sadness. There are no words.'

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, who owns FC Andorra, said he was sorry 'with all my soul' and wished De Miguel eternal rest.

Tributes were also held at stadiums across Europe. Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal omitted the customary Champions League anthem before their matches, while players and supporters observed moments of silence.

Manchester United and Liverpool also paid their respects, while Real Madrid's players held a minute's silence during training.

UEFA announced that moments of silence would be observed at its matches throughout the week. The Spanish Football Federation also postponed Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday.

Tenerife's largest shareholder, Rayco García, said De Miguel's body would be transported to Navahermosa, in Toledo province, at his family's request. Teammates and club officials will attend a final farewell, while supporters are expected to gather at the stadium on Saturday to honour him.

The club's president, Felipe Miñambres, said players and their families would likely need professional support to cope with the loss.