Spanish long jumper Julieta Gallego, 24, is among those killed after one high-speed train rear-ended another in the province of Toledo, south of Madrid. The collision occurred at 8:54 am between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Urda, about 120km south of the Spanish capital. A total of 544 passengers were travelling on the two trains.

Casualty figures varied in early reports. Al Jazeera, citing regional government president Emiliano García-Page, put the death toll at at least 68. The Independent reported at least 69 deaths. The cause of the collision has not been established in official reports.

Athletics Federation Pays Tribute to Gallego

Gallego lived in Germany but was visiting Spain. She competed for Madrid-based athletics club AD Sprint and regularly participated in Spain's club championships. Her personal best in the long jump was 5.90 metres, achieved at the 2023 Spanish Under-23 Indoor Championships in Antequera.

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) expressed its grief and offered condolences to her family, friends, teammates and club. Federation president Raúl Chapado told Spanish newspaper ABC that her death had deeply affected the athletics community.

He described her as a promising talent whose life had been cut short. Other sporting organisations also expressed their condolences to Gallego's teammates and coaches at AD Sprint.

Former Cabinet Minister's Death Confirmed

Fátima Báñez, Spain's Minister of Employment and Social Security from 2011 to 2018, was reportedly travelling in one of the worst-affected carriages.

Spain's business confederation CEOE confirmed Báñez's death on 29 October, following earlier uncertainty about her whereabouts. The organisation praised her leadership and social commitment, describing her contribution to CEOE and its foundation since 2020 as fundamental.

Derailment Sends Carriages Down Slope

Several carriages derailed on an elevated section of the railway. Footage broadcast by regional network Castilla-La Mancha Television showed at least one carriage stranded on the raised track.

Images from the scene showed debris scattered down the slope below the railway, including twisted metal and broken carriage panels. The collision was the second deadly accident in nine months on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line.

An earlier crash near Adamuz, Córdoba, on 18 January 2026, killed 46 people.

Conflicting Reports on Number of Injured

The number of injured passengers also differed between early accounts. By 29 October, regional authorities reported 110 people admitted to hospitals in Castilla-La Mancha, with 50 remaining hospitalised.

Madrid hospitals were treating additional casualties. Rescue operations continued as emergency services assessed passengers and transported the most seriously injured to hospitals.

Emergency teams established an initial assessment centre at a nearby sports hall, where passengers were sorted according to the severity of their injuries. Some survivors were allowed to return home, while others were referred to medical facilities. Those with the most serious injuries were taken to hospitals across Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid.

Local media reported that medical personnel treated passengers for head injuries and facial swelling at and near the crash site. Many survivors were described as dazed following the collision.

The disaster also disrupted Spanish football. A total of 24 Copa del Rey fixtures were postponed following the collision. Major sporting organisations expressed their condolences as the country continued to respond to the disaster.