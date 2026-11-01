Miami-based fitness influencer and OnlyFans creator Liam Fitzgerald has died at the age of 29 following a motorcycle accident, his girlfriend, Jamie Lyn Rinaldi, has announced.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, 31 October, Rinaldi said Fitzgerald died at approximately 02:00 on Friday, 30 October, after sustaining severe injuries in the crash.

'It is with the heaviest heart that I share the devastating news that Liam passed away following a motorcycle accident on October 30th at approximately 2 AM,' Rinaldi wrote. She added, that despite efforts to save him, he could not be revived.

Tributes Pour In Beneath Liam Fitzgerald's Final Instagram Post

Following news of his death, friends, followers and fellow content creators shared condolences beneath Fitzgerald's final Instagram post and Rinaldi's announcement, according to PEOPLE.

One commenter expressed regret that plans they had hoped to fulfil with Fitzgerald had not come to fruition, describing him as an inspiration to others.

'Damn brother. We never got to do any of the things together we said we would this year. Rest easy, forever an inspiration to me & so many others,' the person wrote.

Another commenter recalled Fitzgerald's encouragement during their fitness journey, thanking him for his support and generosity.

'Blessed to know you & call you a friend,' the commenter wrote. They added that they appreciated Fitzgerald's support while working out at the gym.

'You were one talented and kind man brotha, watch over us all legend,' the person continued.

Another follower expressed devastation beneath Rinaldi's announcement, remembering Fitzgerald for his generosity and positive influence.

'I'm at a loss for words. I'm devastated. Liam had the biggest heart. He motivated everyone. I believe he will continue to do so. RIP brother,' the commenter wrote.

US Weekly also reported that fellow influencers and fitness personalities shared messages of condolence following the announcement. Among them was fitness model JT Reinhard, who reflected on the dangers of motorcycle riding and recalled his own near-fatal accident.

Content creator Austin Georgas also paid tribute, remembering Fitzgerald as someone who had inspired others. Fitness model Desiree Dee, meanwhile, expressed her condolences to Rinaldi.

Who Was Liam Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald was a Miami-based fitness and lifestyle influencer who had amassed more than one million followers on Instagram.

According to PEOPLE, he regularly shared content about fitness, style and personal finance, building an online audience through his posts and videos.

He also worked as a fitness coach, offering one-on-one training sessions through his website. He additionally provided social media coaching and created content for OnlyFans, according to US Weekly.

Fitzgerald frequently showcased his interest in motorcycles on social media, a passion he shared with Rinaldi. The couple had previously posted photographs and videos involving motorcycle rides.

In June, he shared a photograph of himself riding a motorcycle, captioning it: 'He ain't nothing like me.'

The New York Post reported that Fitzgerald had also discussed his interest in helping others achieve their personal goals in a February 2026 interview with Inked magazine.

'I want to help people achieve their personal goals, whether that's fitness or brand building,' he said in the interview.

Who Is Jamie Lyn Rinaldi?

Rinaldi, who also uses the name Jamie Lyn Rin on social media, is a model and social media personality.

Her Patreon profile describes her as a fitness model based in Chicago.

In her announcement, Rinaldi described Fitzgerald's death as heartbreaking for everyone who knew and loved him.

She also asked followers to keep his family and friends in their thoughts and respect their privacy during the grieving process.

'Please keep Liam's family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers,' she wrote.

'Please give us grace, love, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss.'

She concluded her tribute with the words: 'Rest peacefully, Liam. We love you so much.'