Popular Instagram influencer and swimsuit designer Joselyn Cano has reportedly died earlier this month during a botched "Brazilian butt lift" procedure in Colombia. However, no official statement has been made to confirm the reports.

Neither Cano's family nor her swimwear brand has confirmed news about her death, but Cano has uncharacteristically failed to upload anything on her Instagram since Dec. 7.

Strong evidence that she has died surfaced after Akes Family Funeral Homes in Riverside, California uploaded a video on YouTube on December 16, claiming to show the live viewing from her wake. The video starts with the message "On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, family and friends are gathering at Grimes-Akers Funeral Home to celebrate the lifes [sic] of Joselyn Cano."

The caption further said, "Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020. Joselyn's visitation will held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm."

Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery ? that’s wild ? — Lira Mercer (@Lira_Galore_) December 16, 2020

Fellow IG model Lira Mercer broke the news on social media the day before the viewing was made public. "Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that's wild. She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet," she said on Twitter

The "Mexican Kim Kardashian," had reportedly travelled to Colombia for a procedure called a "Brazilian butt lift" in early December. Rumours have been circulating that two doctors had previously refused to perform further surgeries on Cano, but she insisted on finding a third doctor who agreed to give her the butt lift.

Over 12 million Instagram followers on her personal account and her Joselyn Cano Swimwear line are still awaiting an official statement from her family and her brand.

While her personal account has seen no activity since Dec. 7, the swimwear account has proceeded with posting promotional content. The comments section has since been flooded by fans asking for a statement and confirmation.