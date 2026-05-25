Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, is now able to leave his bed and move around his Mallorca home in a wheelchair more than 12 years after his life‑changing ski accident, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail, citing sources close to the family, says Schumacher can sit upright, be wheeled through parts of the Las Brisas property and shows signs of partial awareness of his surroundings.

More than a decade of near‑total silence from those closest to Michael about his condition, fiercely guarded by his wife, Corinna, since the accident in December 2013. Back then, the former Ferrari star was skiing off‑piste in Méribel, France, with his son Mick, then 14, when he suffered a fall that caused a severe traumatic brain injury. He underwent emergency surgery, spent months in a medically induced coma, and was later moved first to Lausanne and then to the family home on the shores of Lake Geneva in Gland, Switzerland, for long‑term rehabilitation.

#OTD 1994 in a season marked by tragedy and intense competition, Michael claimed the first pole position of his Grand Prix career at the @F1 Monaco Grand Prix.#MSC #TeamMichael #KeepFighting #AFP pic.twitter.com/tWU57xCHRO — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) May 14, 2026

Michael Schumacher's New Reality Behind Closed Doors

Michael has not been seen in public since that day on the slopes. In the years since, only the tightest inner circle has been allowed access: Corinna, their children Mick and Gina, and a handful of long‑time allies, among them former Ferrari boss Jean Todt. Public statements have been rare and deliberately vague, framed around respect for Schumacher's privacy and his right to convalesce away from the cameras he once commanded.

It is against that backdrop that the Daily Mail dispatched journalist Jonathan McEvoy to Las Brisas, the Schumacher family's £27 million residence near Andratx on Mallorca. McEvoy reports that Michael can now be moved around the property in a wheelchair, suggesting a degree of stability and physical management that would have been unthinkable in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The article describes 24‑hour medical care still in place, overseen by Corinna and delivered by a specialist team effectively running an intensive care unit within the home.

Whenever there is a @F1 race in Japan, you can’t help but think of Michael’s breakthrough victory in the 2000 season! As Jean Todt said back then on his way to the podium: “From now on, nothing will ever be the same again.” How true.#MSC #TeamMichael #Suzuka2000 #KeepFighting… pic.twitter.com/DDKgzoOyk0 — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) March 29, 2026

According to the same account, Schumacher's ability to communicate remains 'limited.' He is said to show partial understanding of what happens around him, picking up on some interactions and stimuli, though the exact extent of that awareness is not clear from the reporting. There is no indication that he can speak or hold a conversation as he once did in the paddock, where he was famously sharp, sometimes abrasive, but always lucid.

The Sun notes that Schumacher's communication is believed to be largely non‑verbal, possibly reduced to basic gestures, including blinking. Those details, crucial though they are to anyone trying to picture his current life, have not been confirmed by the family or any official medical source.

A Bittersweet Step Forward For Michael Schumacher Fans

For starters, the idea that Michael can at least leave his bed offers a sliver of optimism to fans who have spent years with almost nothing but rumours. It hints at incremental progress in his condition, the kind of slow, painstaking improvement that families of brain‑injury patients will recognise. Being able to sit upright, tolerate being moved, and respond to his surroundings to any degree is not a small victory when measured against where he was in late 2013.

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Yet it is also, inevitably, a sobering picture. The man who once hurled a Ferrari through Eau Rouge at full throttle is now reportedly wheeled around quiet terraces by carers. The intensely private barrier the family has erected starts to make more sense when set against that contrast. Allowing the public to see him like this would mean rewriting how one of the sport's greatest champions is remembered, and that is a choice his wife has clearly refused to make.

Officially, the Schumacher camp is maintaining its long‑standing position. There has been no new statement from Corinna, Mick, Gina, or their representatives directly responding to the latest reports. In previous years, they have argued that Michael's health is a 'private matter' and that protecting him from curiosity is an act of loyalty. Todt has, on occasion, offered carefully framed reassurance that Schumacher is 'fighting,' without venturing into specifics.

While The Daily Mail andThe Sun both quote unnamed sources and observations around the Las Brisas estate, the precise medical details of Michael's condition remain undisclosed.