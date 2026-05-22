Legendary NASCAR racer Kyle Busch passed away on Thursday after succumbing to a 'severe illness.'

Busch died after being hospitalised with a 'severe illness,' according to a joint statement released by his family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR via X. 'Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation,' they stated. 'He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.'

Kyle Busch Complained of a Cold Before His Death

While no official cause has been confirmed, Busch was reportedly driving a racing simulator on Wednesday when he suddenly became unresponsive, prompting his immediate transport to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. NASCAR confirmed his passing on 22 May at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife Samantha and their two children, Lennix and Brexton.

A joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/7fYGjIqxoJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

In the days preceding his hospitalisation, reports say Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold. He told his team that he needed a 'shot' from a doctor after finishing a race at Watkins Glen on 10 May, according to ABC News. His discomfort was reportedly evident during the event's TV broadcast, his cold worsened by the physical demands of the event.

Busch's NASCAR Legacy and Final Races

Busch won the Trucks Series race at Dover last week, per the outlet. In what turned out to be his final race, he also finished 17th in the NASCAR All-Star event. Busch's career spanned more than two decades, garnering a total of 234 wins across NASCAR's three national series.

'[Busch] won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series,' the racing association stated. 'His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.''

Kyle Busch's IVF Foundation Floods with Donations

Kyle and Samantha Busch established the Bundle of Joy Fund in 2015, the same year their son Brexton was born with the help of in vitro fertilisation. The couple has since advocated for infertility awareness and assisted reproductive technology, providing financial support for couples in need of IVF and related treatments.

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'Yeah, we're very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million (£1.49 million) directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund,' Samantha Busch said in an interview last year. 'A lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, and nurses. Those hard-working individuals that serve their community but don't have upwards of $20,000 (£14,899).'

Beyond the IVF fund, the Kyle Busch Foundation (now linked to the Bundle of Joy initiative) also donates to children's charities and community programs, partnering with groups like Speedway Children's Charities and Children's Hope Alliance to provide resources and experiences for underprivileged kids.

The couple have publicly said they've donated directly to couples and charities over many years and describe the foundation's mission as advancing access to care, increasing awareness, and providing support so 'others don't have to navigate infertility alone,' while also funding broader charitable work for children and communities.

Fans overwhelmed Busch's charity in the wake of his death, pledging hundreds of donations to date. Many donors gave exactly $18.08 (£13.47), in honour of the two cars he drove his entire career.

'Absolutely think it would be great if NASCAR fans supported the @bundleofjoyfund it's a charity created by Samantha and Kyle Busch and provides monetary grants for in-need couples struggling with infertility and the costs associated with IVF treatment,' wrote one fan as the donations poured in.