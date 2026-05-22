Andrea Bazarte's polished public image has collided with a fast-moving wrestling controversy after an alleged 'call ICE' threat placed her at the centre of Ludwig Kaiser's reported lift clash. Bazarte has been identified in reports as Kaiser's girlfriend, though neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

The sudden attention comes after an X post by WrestleIsh claimed there was another version of the incident involving Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel. The post said Kaiser reportedly did not throw punches during the alleged altercation and linked the clash to a claimed threat to 'call ICE' on Bazarte. That account remains unverified, but it has pushed fans to ask who Andrea Bazarte is and what she does.

🚨 Ludwig Kaiser reportedly did not throw any punches during the alleged altercation involving a man who threatened to “call ICE” on his girlfriend.



According to Raj Giri, Kaiser was in an elevator with WWE Spanish host Andrea Bazarte, and the two were reportedly being… pic.twitter.com/X8zmSIkjdL — Wrestle Ish (@WrestleIsh) May 22, 2026

Who Is Andrea Bazarte Beyond the Ludwig Kaiser Rumours?

Andrea Bazarte is a Mexican-American media personality with a long public career before her name became attached to the Ludwig Kaiser controversy. Reports identify her as a 33-year-old host born in McAllen, Texas, who grew up with strong ties to Mexico. She studied marketing at Tecnológico de Monterrey before moving into television, modelling and pageantry.

Her pageant career gave her early visibility. Bazarte competed in beauty contests and was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2021, representing Mexico. That title helped build her profile as a public speaker, model and presenter before she later entered the wrestling media space.

In recent years, Bazarte has worked as a WWE Español digital host and ambassador. She appears in interviews, event coverage and Spanish-language content aimed at WWE's Latin American audience. She has also been linked to AAA as a backstage interviewer, giving her a visible role in the company's current crossover with WWE.

Andrea Bazarte's Career in Pictures

Andrea's photos show a wider story than the controversy. They show Bazarte as a pageant winner, a television host, a red-carpet figure, a model, a podcast personality and a wrestling presenter. Some images show her in formal pageant styling. Others show her at WWE Español events, holding a microphone or appearing in backstage segments.

Her public photos also show why she became recognisable to wrestling fans before the Kaiser story. She has been part of WWE's Spanish-language push, where hosts play an important role in connecting international fans to weekly shows, premium events and social media content. Bazarte's images from AAA and WWE events place her close to the current El Grande Americano storyline, where Kaiser has also been active.

Unverified: The Alleged 'Call ICE' Threat and Lift Clash

This part of the story remains unverified and should be treated with caution. According to accounts from Cageside Seats, one account shared by Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri claimed Kaiser was in a lift with Andrea Bazarte when a neighbour allegedly made a disrespectful comment and threatened to call ICE on her. The same account claimed Kaiser stepped out of the lift and a small scuffle followed, but that no punches were thrown.

Read more WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested on Battery Charge in Florida in Shocking Off-Screen Incident WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser Arrested on Battery Charge in Florida in Shocking Off-Screen Incident

That version differs from earlier reporting based on a police report, which alleged that Kaiser punched a neighbour after the man commented on his behaviour in the lift. Kaiser was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on a battery charge, later released on bond, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Neither WWE, Kaiser nor Bazarte has publicly confirmed the 'call ICE' version of events in the sources reviewed. For that reason, the claim should be framed as an allegation circulating online, not as an established fact.

Andrea Bazarte's Current Career Keeps Moving

Even with the controversy, Bazarte's career identity remains tied to media work. WWE has officially featured her in AAA-related content. Wrestling outlets have clarified that a recent on-screen segment depicting Bazarte's 'firing' from AAA was part of a storyline, not a real career dismissal — as seen in this WWE.com segment titled 'Andrea Bazarte fired from AAA as Mask vs. Mask Match becomes official.'

Her role matters because she is part of WWE and AAA's attempt to speak directly to Spanish-language fans. Bazarte brings pageant experience, television presence and social media reach into that space. That is why the renewed interest in her photos is not only about Ludwig Kaiser — it is also about a public figure whose career has crossed beauty contests, digital entertainment and professional wrestling.

Bazarte has not publicly commented on the incident. Her WWE Español and AAA work continues as the Kaiser battery case proceeds through the Florida court system.

For now, Andrea Bazarte remains a host and media personality caught in the glare of a developing wrestling story. The photos show her public rise. The alleged lift clash shows how quickly a private moment, once disputed online, can become a full public narrative.