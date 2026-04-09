Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina has spoken publicly for the first time about the 'tragedy' of her father's condition, revealing in a new German documentary how she rebuilt her life through horses after his near-fatal skiing accident in France on 29 December 2013.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael has lived in almost complete privacy since he suffered a severe head injury while skiing off-piste in Méribel, in the French Alps, striking his head on a rock. He spent months in hospital and was later moved to the family home for long-term care. In the twelve years since, his wife Corinna and a tight circle of relatives have enforced a near-total blackout on medical updates or images, turning Schumacher into one of the most famous yet least-seen figures in modern sport.

In Horsepower: The World of Gina Schumacher, broadcast by German network ZDF, 29-year-old Gina explains how she tried to make sense of the aftermath as a teenager watching her father's life change overnight. 'After my dad's accident, I had to do something,' the elite equestrian says in the film. That 'something' quickly became everything. 'I threw myself completely into [horses],' she recalls, describing how training and competition became both a routine and a refuge.

She does not spell out the clinical details of Michael Schumacher's injuries the family never has but she makes clear the emotional weight of seeing the former driver bedridden, unable to speak or move. Working with horses, she says, was not a hobby so much as a coping mechanism. 'They've helped me through everything. I couldn't live without them,' she shares. It is a simple line, yet it quietly underlines how much the Schumachers have had to absorb in private while the outside world speculates.

Gina Schumacher's World Built In The Shadow Of Michael Schumacher

The most visible legacy of Michael has been his children's careers rather than his own presence. Younger son Mick, 27, has raced in Formula 1, while Gina has risen to prominence in reining, a demanding Western riding discipline that requires precision, nerve and an almost telepathic bond with the horse.

In the documentary, Gina acknowledges that the sport has become a structure holding up the rest of her life. The strict schedules, the relentless training, the focus on marginal gains in their own way, they echo the world her father once dominated on the track. She says the discipline has given her purpose, keeping her busy, focused and protected from sinking into sadness or depression.

She also speaks with something close to stubborn gratitude. 'I feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be able to do what I love. My parents made that possible,' she says, noting that her success is built on choices Michael and Corinna made long before the accident. 'That's why I work so hard to be the best I can be.' There is no melodrama in the way she says it, at least as presented in the film, but there is a clear sense of a daughter trying to honour the life that defined her childhood, even as she adjusts to an entirely different reality.

Corinna Schumacher appears in the documentary too, offering a rare personal memory that also hints at Michael's eye for talent. She recalls that her husband was convinced their daughter would one day outshine her as a rider. 'Michael once told me, 'Gina will be much better than you, because she's more selfish. At the highest level in sports, you have to think of yourself; otherwise, you'll never make it.' And he was right,' Corinna says. It is an unexpectedly sharp observation, but one that frames Gina's single-mindedness as a professional necessity rather than a character flaw.

Michael Schumacher's Life Now Between Mallorca And Switzerland

Beyond Gina's testimony, hard facts about Michael remain scarce. He is now 57 and divides his time between the family homes in Mallorca and Switzerland, surrounded by a small group of relatives and close friends. He is said to receive round-the-clock care from medical professionals, with Corinna overseeing 'every aspect' of his treatment.

Publicly, nothing is officially confirmed about his precise condition and there have been no sanctioned photographs since the accident, so any reported detail should be treated with caution. The family's insistence on privacy has occasionally been tested. Last year, three people in Germany were convicted of attempting to extort the Schumachers by threatening to release illicit photos and videos reportedly showing Michael after the accident. The case hardened the impression that safeguarding his dignity is now the family's overriding priority.

In January, report described as close to the family told the Daily Mail that Michael was no longer completely immobile. Those accounts claimed he uses a wheelchair to move around the properties, under extremely tight security. One unnamed source was quoted as saying: 'The feeling is that he understands some of what's happening around him, but probably not everything.' These details have not been corroborated by the family, and they fit the pattern of fragmentary, second-hand insights that have surrounded Schumacher for a decade.

What Gina's new film does, in its careful way, is shift the focus from that void of information to the people living inside it. Her decision to speak is not an update on Michael in any medical sense. It is, instead, a glimpse of how his daughter has learned to live a full, demanding, deeply public life while the person who once lived at Formula 1's blinding centre remains just out of sight.