Lionel Messi sparked fresh concern over his World Cup fitness on Sunday night in Miami, asking to be substituted with a leg issue during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer match against the Philadelphia Union just weeks before Argentina begin their title defence.

The 38-year-old captain has been carefully managing his body since leaving European football and joining Miami in 2023, missing stretches of last season with hamstring problems. Those absences did little to dampen expectations in Argentina, where Messi is widely assumed to be preparing for one last World Cup push, even though he has never formally confirmed he will play at this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The latest worry arrived in the 73rd minute. Messi appeared to reach for the back of his left leg, then signalled towards the bench and walked straight off the pitch and down the tunnel. There was no dramatic collapse and no visible limp, which may have calmed some immediate panic, but television pictures of him clutching his leg will have travelled quickly back to Buenos Aires.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos tried to lower the temperature afterwards, insisting the decision to remove Messi was mainly about caution in difficult conditions rather than a clear injury. Miami had been playing on a heavy, rain-affected surface and, in his view, the risk simply was not worth taking.

'As far as I know, we don't have a [medical] report on that yet, but he really was fatigued,' Hoyos told reporters after the match when pressed on Messi's condition. 'He was tired, the pitch was heavy and when in doubt, the standard approach is always to ensure you don't take any risks.'

That caveat matters. At this stage, there is no confirmed diagnosis, no detailed scan result, not even a formal club statement beyond the manager's explanation. Until Inter Miami or the Argentine Football Association publish something more concrete, everything about the severity of the issue remains speculative and should be taken with a considerable grain of salt.

World Cup Countdown Puts Messi Under the Microscope

Growing anticipation surrounds whether Messi will turn out in sky blue again for what would be a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance. The tournament kicks off on 11 June, with Argentina's squad due to be announced next week and their opening match against Algeria set for 16 June.

On paper, that leaves little margin for error. Any muscular complaint at this point in the calendar is framed through the brutal logic of recovery times and training loads. Even a minor strain can eat into crucial preparation days, and Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni will be watching events in Florida with more interest than he might admit publicly.

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami’s final MLS game before the World Cup on Sunday with an apparent injury.



Messi walked toward the sideline, asked for a substitute and then immediately left the pitch down the tunnel. He was seen grabbing at the back of his leg.



Inter Miami did… pic.twitter.com/ltqolgSSgH — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 25, 2026

Since arriving in MLS, Messi has followed a more selective playing schedule, often sitting out less important fixtures and occasionally missing games entirely because of hamstring discomfort. Supporters were told this was part of the trade-off for having a 38-year-old superstar in their ranks, more magic, fewer minutes. When he does step on to the pitch, however, the intensity remains high, and that is where Sunday's substitution will worry some.

At the same time, there is a sense that both club and player are acutely aware of the stakes. This is not a rookie fighting for every appearance. Messi has enough mileage to know his own body, and Hoyos sounded like a manager who would rather be accused of overprotecting his star than of pushing him too far on a treacherous surface.

Argentina Weigh Messi Risk Amid Limited Information

From Argentina's perspective, the timing is awkward. The world champions are expected to announce a squad next week that, in the minds of many fans, was always built around Messi, even though he has never explicitly said he will be there. His participation has been treated almost as an inevitability, yet the formalities have lagged behind the public assumption.

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With no official medical report in circulation, it is impossible to know if Sunday's scare will influence those selection discussions at all. The most that can honestly be said is that Messi felt something, did not feel comfortable continuing, and walked off the pitch unaided. Everything beyond that drifts into guessing.

The World Cup itself adds another layer. Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, it is being marketed heavily around marquee names and nostalgia. For FIFA and organisers, a final World Cup starring Messi on American soil would be a dream scenario. For Scaloni, it is less about global narrative than about whether his most important player can arrive in June with enough sharpness to influence matches and enough robustness to survive a demanding month.

Lionel Messi grabbed the back of his leg, asked for a sub and went straight down the tunnel in Inter Miami's last match before the World Cup.



The World Cup is just a few weeks away 😨 pic.twitter.com/HTri2tZXJ7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 25, 2026

The coming days are likely to be dominated by training-ground photographs, cautious briefings and plenty of reading between the lines. Until Inter Miami's medical staff publish their findings, or Messi speaks for himself, the only solid facts are that he asked to come off, felt fatigued on a heavy pitch and that, for now, nothing more serious has been confirmed.