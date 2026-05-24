ESPN came under fire after its broadcast of Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers referred to Taylor Swift during the live coverage without actually saying her name, instead calling her 'Travis Kelce's fiancée' and later 'Travis Kelce's girlfriend.' The moment aired during a nationally televised NBA playoff game, with viewers accusing the network of downplaying the global pop star's identity.

At Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Swift was shown sitting courtside alongside NFL star Kelce as cameras cut to the couple during the first quarter. The ESPN on ABC commentary team, including Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson, acknowledged the pair's presence but avoided naming Swift directly, which immediately stood out to viewers following the broadcast.

ESPN Dismisses Taylor Swift's Name

As the game continued, commentators referenced the couple multiple times, but fans are not happy with the wording used. Breen referred to 'Travis Kelce and his fiancée' while Jefferson later said, 'As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that's always great to see.'

The ESPN on ABC broadcast of Knicks-Cavs Game 3 showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance.



"Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game." - Mike Breen



"As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that's always great to see." - Richard Jefferson pic.twitter.com/L7vBqMQ8NJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2026

It was the omission of Swift's name that triggered immediate reaction from viewers, many of whom were watching live. Social media users posted clips of the commentary, with some accusing ESPN of awkward phrasing and others suggesting the decision felt intentional.

Comments like 'Was the phrasing intentional? She's obviously a million times more famous than him' and 'They've done it like 3x lmao definitely feels intentional. Not sure why ESPN would ever want that though' immediately flooded the post.

Swift and Kelce remained in their courtside seats throughout the game. The broadcast also showed them interacting briefly during stoppages in play, further increasing attention on their presence at what was already a high-profile playoff matchup.

Within minutes of the broadcast, fans questioned why Swift was being referred to only in relation to Kelce, given her global fame and decades-long career as one of the world's biggest recording artists.

Some asked 'Is "Taylor swift" a banned word on espn/ABC?' and even a sports fan wondered what the deal was 'I'm a sports fan, not a pop music fan, but I certainly noticed this and thought it was weird. Wonder what the deal is...'

Some viewers described the phrasing as unnecessary, while others said it reflected outdated habits in sports broadcasting where high-profile partners are sometimes identified through their relationships rather than by name. The discussion escalated quickly, however, with the moment being labelled by some users as disrespectful.

'Acting like Travis is the biggest name in that building ☠️,' one commented. However, others dismissed it as a harmless joke from ESPN's commentaries. 'If you idiots don't understand RJ's humor then plz don't comment.'

All Eyes on Swift and Kelce's in Every Appearance

Read more Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift Are 'Not Feuding' Despite Growing Wedding Drama Rumors Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift Are 'Not Feuding' Despite Growing Wedding Drama Rumors

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been a regular feature of sports coverage since they began appearing together at NFL games, concerts and public events. Kelce, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has frequently spoken about the attention surrounding their relationship, while Swift continues to draw intense media coverage wherever she appears.

Kelce, who is from Ohio, has attended Cavaliers games before, and the franchise has previously acknowledged his connection to the team. Swift's appearances at NBA games, however, was considered 'rare' by her fans, considering her extreme privacy outside of work.

Although the game itself ended with the Cavaliers trailing the Knicks at halftime and ultimately losing 121–108, much of the online conversation focused less on the result.

There has been no public statement from ESPN addressing the wording used during the broadcast.