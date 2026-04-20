Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina has spoken publicly from the family's secluded ranches in the United States and Switzerland about how the Formula One legend's 2013 skiing accident in Méribel reshaped their lives, revealing in a new documentary that horses 'helped [her] get through everything' in the aftermath of his traumatic brain injury.

Michael, a seven-time F1 world champion regarded by many in motorsport as the greatest driver of his era, suffered severe head injuries while skiing off-piste in the French Alps just over a decade ago. Since then, the Schumacher family has maintained an unusually strict privacy barrier, releasing only carefully controlled updates and refusing to confirm detailed information about his condition. Nothing in the new film alters that stance, with no medical disclosure provided and any assumptions beyond direct quotations treated with caution.

The latest insight comes through Horsepower – The World of Gina Schumacher, a ZDF documentary that follows 29-year-old Gina and her mother, Corinna, across their horse properties. Available online from 17 April and due to air on 17 May, it offers a rare, sanctioned look behind the gates at how the family has rebuilt a kind of normality around Michael Schumacher's absence from public life.

Gina, now one of the world's top Western riders, is filmed reflecting on the period after the accident, when public grief and tabloid speculation swirled around a man who had once dominated global sport. 'After Dad's accident, I really threw myself into [riding] because I had to do something,' she says in the documentary. She goes on to describe horses as 'always important' but adds that since 2013 she 'couldn't do without' them, crediting the animals with helping her navigate the fallout from the crash.

Michael Schumacher's 2002 Belgian GP pole lap 🐎❤️ pic.twitter.com/ysZHxfbnDB — La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) April 16, 2026

Inside the Private World of Michael Schumacher's Family

The film is framed less as a medical bulletin on Michael and more as a portrait of a family that has quietly pivoted from motor racing to Western riding. Cameras follow Gina at competitions and at home, charting her rise in reining, a discipline in which she has become a multiple world champion, including double gold in individual and team events in 2025.

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If the racing world still waits for clarity on Michael's condition, the Schumachers appear to have chosen a different arena for their energy and ambition. Gina describes her success as something she refuses to take for granted, saying she is 'grateful' to be able to pursue top-level sport and stressing that her parents 'made it possible.' She insists her response was to work as hard as possible so she could 'do it as well as [she] possibly can.'

There is a tenderness, too, in how Corinna talks about her daughter's talent. In one of the documentary's more poignant moments, she recalls a conversation with her husband when Gina was just ten. 'Michael once said to me, when Gina was ten: "Gina will be much better than you,"' Corinna says.

He apparently justified that prediction by calling their daughter 'more selfish' in the specific sense elite sport demands. 'If you're an athlete, you have to be selfish in a certain way. And that's great. Otherwise, you won't amount to anything.' Corinna adds, with the benefit of hindsight, 'Today I think: he was so right'.

The documentary also traces how Corinna, now one of the most successful Quarter Horse breeders, was drawn further back into the equestrian world. Gina recounts how her mother, having once owned a horse, went looking for something 'safe' when she wanted to ride again.

On a trip to Dubai with Michael, the couple rode Arabians. Michael fell off, Gina says, and nearby was a calm Quarter Horse used to steady the others. 'Then Mum said she wanted a horse like that.' It is a small anecdote, but one that hints at how the family's second sporting life grew almost by accident.

Michael Schumacher's Legacy, Without a Clear Health Update

What Horsepower – The World of Gina Schumacher does not do is answer the question that has hovered over Michael for 13 years. Beyond a single line from Corinna in a separate 2021 Netflix documentary, in which she said that Michael is 'different, but he's here,' the family still offers no concrete details about his day-to-day condition or prognosis. There are no fresh medical revelations in the ZDF film, and any speculation outside what is explicitly stated remains unconfirmed and should be treated with caution.

Instead, Michael's presence is felt in stories, in off-hand memories and in the way his name still orbits every family achievement. The documentary treats his F1 career almost as established scripture: seven world titles, a raft of records, twice named Laureus Sportsman of the Year in 2002 and 2004, and still the benchmark for generations of drivers who followed.

His legacy also lives on through the Keep Fighting Foundation, created in 2016 to honour Schumacher and continue charitable work in his name. While the film does not dwell on the foundation's activities in detail, its existence underscores a broader theme. The Schumachers have chosen to move forward in public only on their own terms, whether through philanthropy or the horse arena, rather than through hospital updates.

The result is a portrait of a family whose most famous member is largely off camera, yet never far from view. Gina's world titles, Corinna's breeding empire on their US and Swiss ranches, and the tight circle of trust around them all sit in the long shadow of that December day in Méribel and of Michael's continued, carefully guarded presence at the centre of their private life.