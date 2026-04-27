Michael Schumacher is no longer bedridden and can now sit in a wheelchair at his homes in Switzerland and Majorca, according to a new report on Monday that sheds rare light on the Formula 1 legend's condition 12 years after his near-fatal ski accident in the French Alps.

Schumacher suffered a severe head injury in December 2013 after falling and striking his head on a rock while skiing off-piste above Méribel. Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma, and since then his family has enforced an unusually strict shield of privacy around his treatment and day-to-day life. Public updates have been sparse, heavily controlled and often shrouded in legal threats to those who try to pierce the veil.

The latest claims, reported by the Daily Mail and picked up across international outlets, suggest the seven-time world champion is 'now sitting up in a wheelchair' and can be moved around his properties by carers. The paper attributed the details to unnamed sources said to be close to the family. None of this has been formally confirmed by Schumacher's representatives, so the picture remains incomplete and should be treated with caution.

Schumacher's Condition After the Ski Crash

Reports about Michael Schumacher stand in stark contrast to years of conjecture, including widely circulated rumours that he communicated only by blinking. According to a Daily Mail source, the 57-year-old is believed to display limited but present awareness of his surroundings. 'The feeling is he understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them,' the insider was quoted as saying.

The remark has carried significant emotional weight for fans who have waited more than a decade for any sign of progress. It suggests a man not wholly absent and not quite returned, suspended somewhere in between. However, the account is filtered through unnamed sources rather than a medical bulletin or a family statement. Nothing in the report has been independently verified by doctors involved in his care.

Michael Schumacher's 2002 Belgian GP pole lap 🐎❤️ pic.twitter.com/ysZHxfbnDB — La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) April 16, 2026

What can be said with confidence is that Michael Schumacher's life since 2013 has been dominated by intensive, round-the-clock treatment at home. He is looked after by his wife, Corinna, whom he married in 1995, and a team of nurses and therapists reportedly maintaining a 24-hour watch. The scale and cost of that care have frequently been cited in court proceedings and media reports, but the family has never publicly discussed exact details.

Over the years, the absence of clear information has created a vacuum. Into that space have poured accounts ranging from hopeful whispers of 'miracle' therapies to bleak claims of total unresponsiveness. Some reports have said he was bedridden, while others have suggested he occasionally responded to familiar voices. The family's decision not to correct or confirm individual stories has allowed speculation to flourish almost unchecked.

The Weight of Schumacher's Fame

The hunger for any image or scrap of information about Schumacher has not merely been intrusive but in some cases criminal. In 2025, three people were convicted of attempted blackmail against the family after threatening to upload hundreds of alleged photos and videos of the former driver to the dark web unless a multi-million-euro payment was made. The BBC reported that the material was purported to show Schumacher in his current state, although precisely what it contained has never been made public.

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A year earlier, the rumour mill lurched into overdrive again with claims that Schumacher might make an appearance at his daughter's wedding. A family confidant pushed back on those reports, according to The Sun, but the story underlined how even intimate family milestones are routinely drawn into speculation about his health.

Schumacher's status as one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, with seven world titles and 91 race wins before his retirement in 2012, has helped fuel the scrutiny now bearing down on his private life. The global fanbase that once followed his every move on track now follows every hint about his medical condition. Admiration and entitlement sit uneasily close together.

Corinna Schumacher's refusal to stage-manage a public narrative is, in its own way, a statement. In an era in which celebrity illness is often documented in real time, she has insisted that what happens inside their homes in Switzerland and Majorca remains private. Every so often, a documentary, a legal case or a tabloid exposé claims to lift the curtain, but the curtain only shifts by an inch.

The latest suggestion that Michael Schumacher is no longer confined to bed but can sit up and be wheeled around is, if accurate, a meaningful development in a story that has remained unchanged for years. It hints at slow, painstaking progress rather than a miraculous recovery and a family adapting to a long-term reality rather than awaiting a dramatic comeback. Until his inner circle chooses to speak on the record, however, much of what is said about him will remain what it has been for 12 years, partial, contested and necessarily taken with a grain of salt.