Are headphones limited to a single scenario—only for the gym, running, or swimming? DOOGEE introduces the BoneBeat Swim Ray, an upgraded open-ear bone conduction headphone engineered for both nighttime land sports and swimming.

Designed to expand beyond traditional sports headphones, these versatile headphones integrate a built-in sport light to support night running, night cycling, and low-light swimming environments. By combining visibility, open-ear awareness, IP68 waterproofing, and rich sound, BoneBeat Swim Ray enables multi-scenario performance while enhancing overall sports safety.

Enhanced Visibility for Night Safety

The BoneBeat Swim Ray features a built-in dynamic light to increase rear visibility during movement. Featuring three lighting modes — Constant, Flash, and Pulse — the design adapts to different training conditions. Constant Mode ensures consistent rear visibility, Flash Mode functions similarly to an SOS-style warning light for heightened alert presence, and Pulse Mode adds dynamic visibility for night activity.

Whether used for swimming in dim pools, night running, or night cycling, the bright rear illumination enhances safety by improving visibility from behind. Combined with bone conduction technology, the open-ear design allows environmental awareness, enabling surrounding sounds such as traffic and movement to remain audible. This balance of visible safety and open-ear listening makes BoneBeat Swim Ray an advanced solution for safer night sports.

IP68 Waterproof Performance and Powerful Audio

As dedicated swimming headphones, BoneBeat Swim Ray features IP68 waterproof protection, supporting immersion up to 2 meters for 2 hours. The dual-mode design includes Bluetooth mode for land-based training and MP3 mode with 32GB built-in storage, capable of holding up to 8,000 songs for uninterrupted underwater playback.

Equipped with a large 18×12mm driver, these bone conduction headphones deliver strong output, enhanced bass response, and balanced sound performance, maintaining audio clarity both underwater and on land. The ergonomic structure incorporates a memory titanium frame, anti-slip design, and soft silicone ear hooks to ensure stability and comfort during extended training sessions. With up to 10 hours of battery life, BoneBeat Swim Ray supports extended training sessions without interruption.

Sport Design and Smart Connectivity

BoneBeat Swim Ray is available in three colors — Shadow Black, Active Blue, and Cloud Gray — reflecting a modern sport aesthetic. Powered by Bluetooth 6.0 and supporting dual-device connection, it provides fast pairing, stable transmission, and seamless switching between devices, meeting the demands of active users who alternate between multiple smart devices during daily training.

The BoneBeat Swim Series includes three models tailored to different performance needs, from swimming-focused designs to enhanced night sports configurations. With BoneBeat Swim Ray, DOOGEE advances the category of open-ear sports headphones by integrating visibility, waterproof durability, and multi-scenario adaptability into a single device.