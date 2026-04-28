Are there headphones that let you enjoy your favorite tracks while swimming, keeping your ears open and staying aware of your surroundings? The DOOGEE BoneBeat Swim Lite proves it's possible. This isn't just another pair of headphones—it's your ultimate companion for swimming, running, cycling, and all kinds of outdoor and water sports.

Its sleek, sporty design comes in three stylish colors — Charcoal Gray, Abyss Blue, and Dawn Gray — combining waterproof durability with open-ear comfort and long-lasting battery performance. The BoneBeat Swim Lite empowers athletes and adventurers to move freely without compromise, making it perfect for every active lifestyle.

Dive Deeper with Confidence: IP68 Waterproofing

Open-water swims, water sports, or rainy-day runs and cycling demand headphones that can keep up. The BoneBeat Swim Lite features IP68-rated waterproofing with dual-seal protection, letting you dive up to 2 meters deep without worrying about splashes or damage. From swimming in pools and lakes to surfing, paddleboarding, or kayaking, the rugged headphones ensure your music keeps flowing while keeping you aware of your surroundings.

Freedom on Water and Land: Open Ears Meets Dual Modes

Unlike traditional headphones, the BoneBeat Swim Lite's open-ear design keeps your ears free while delivering immersive sound. Switch seamlessly between Bluetooth 5.4 streaming and MP3 playback from its 32GB built-in storage, and even connect two devices at the same time. Cycling along a forest trail while taking a call on your phone and switching to music—everything happens effortlessly. Whether cycling through trails, paddling on calm waters, or running by the beach, the BoneBeat Swim Lite keeps audio smooth and hands-free.

Endurance That Moves With You: Long Battery, Quick Recharge

The BoneBeat Swim Lite powers through even the longest workouts with up to 10 hours of Bluetooth playback and 6 hours in MP3 mode. Need a boost? Just 10 minutes of charging delivers 2 hours of music, ensuring you're never left without motivation. Its lightweight, ergonomic design with a memory titanium frame and 360° bendable structure keeps it secure during swimming, running, or cycling, while sports-optimised buttons give you effortless control without interrupting your rhythm.

Ready to Elevate Your Active Audio?

The DOOGEE BoneBeat Swim Lite is available now for swimmers, runners, cyclists, and water-sport lovers who demand freedom, performance, and durability in every session. Swim free, ears free, and make every adventure sound incredible.

Don't Wait—Upgrade Your Workout Today! Grab your BoneBeat Swim Lite and experience unmatched open-ear comfort, IP68 waterproof reliability, and crystal-clear sound that keeps pace with every stroke, stride, or pedal. Whether it's pool laps, surfing sessions, outdoor runs, or long cycling adventures, make every session more motivating and immersive. Order now and take your active audio to the next level!

Your Adventure, Your BoneBeat Series

The BoneBeat Swim Lite is part of DOOGEE's BoneBeat series, designed for every active lifestyle:

BoneBeat Run – For runners and daily fitness enthusiasts seeking long battery life and stable comfort.

BoneBeat Swim Lite – For swimmers and outdoor adventurers, offering waterproof durability, open-ear comfort, and versatile dual modes.

BoneBeat Swim – The flagship model for water and land, combining premium sound, ultra-lightweight comfort, and enhanced durability.

Whichever model you choose, each delivers freedom, performance, and a design built for active lifestyles.