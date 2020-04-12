The former first lady of the US wished everyone a Happy Easter. The 56-year-old took to social media and shared a throwback photograph of her family during the Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

The picture shows Barack and Michelle Obama along with their daughters Malia and Sasha. The picture was shared by her to celebrate the holiday weekend. The Obama family has been at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, People reports.

"As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we've shared in years past," she said.

"This year, I've been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted. And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives," the "Becoming" author added.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced families in the United States to adjust their plans to celebrate religious holidays this month like Easter and Passover and the Obamas are no different. The Obamas have been home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle told Ellen DeGeneres in March via video call that both Malia, 21 and Sasha, 18, are home and were having their college classes online. The former first lady said that they are also enjoying Netflix binges and trying to keep a routine going.The family is in their Martha's Vineyard home that they purchased last year for $11.75 million.

Michelle told DeGeneres that being isolated in their home was "a good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of the stuff that we have."

"When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less," she said. "And I think that's an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world. Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes," she added.