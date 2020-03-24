While Ellen DeGeneres is not able to host her talk show as she is social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is providing the public with their daily dose of entertainment by calling up her celebrity friends from her home and sharing the videos on social media.

After calling up Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen, Ellen DeGeneres dialled former US first lady Michelle Obama, who gave a sneak peek into how she is spending time in self-isolation with husband Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha.

Michelle revealed that she is doing "Netflix and Chill" like many others, and also offered some sage advice to the public for staying positive while being holed up in their houses. While DeGeneres shared the 5:40 minute video with the caption, "My friend @MichelleObama makes the world a better place," Michelle retweeted it and wrote: "Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It's good to know that even when we're apart, we've still got each other. #StayAtHome."

The talk show host was chilling with her pets and long-time partner Portia De Rossi when she called Michelle and asked: "What are you doing to be creative and keep busy?"

"Ya know, we're just trying to, like, structure our days. I mean, everybody's home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they're off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don't know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call," the bestselling author told the show host.

The comedian then offered Michelle "condolences" since Sasha and Malia are back at home from college, and said: "Because you were expressing how happy you were that they were gone." Michelle then quipped: "I know. I know. I shouldn't have boasted about that. The gods were getting me back. They're back!"

Michelle expressed her grief for the people "who are going to suffer because of what's going to happen to the economy," but said there is a positive side of the social distancing as well for people like her.

"On the positive side, I know for us, it's forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations, really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers," the 56-year-old said.

Offering some sage advice to the people, Michelle said: "When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less. And I think that's an important lesson I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world. Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes."

As of Monday, there are 458 deaths and at least 39,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, reports People.