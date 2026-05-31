Michelle Obama and Barack Obama were back in the headlines this week after the former first lady joked on her podcast that Barack can be a 'bully' when it comes to Steven Spielberg films, as the director discussed Disclosure Day on IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson. The remarks were made in the United States in the latest episode of the podcast, with the film due to open on 12 June.

The news came after Michelle has repeatedly spoken in public about the harder stretches of her marriage, including comments that the pair have had 'tough times' and that long relationships do not stay smooth by accident. In that sense, the latest quip lands less like a revelation than a reminder that the Obamas have made a habit of talking candidly about married life, even when the tone is playful.

Michelle Obama complains about her husband being “very mad” he didn’t get to see Stephen Spielberg’s new film before anyone else.



“I always reprimand him but- because you haven’t let him see this one and he’s very mad about that.” pic.twitter.com/NMJ2HlgAaW — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 29, 2026

The Spielberg Joke

During the conversation, Michelle said, 'My husband is a bully to you when it comes to your movies. I always reprimand him,' adding that Spielberg would not let Barack see Disclosure Day before its release and that he was angry about it. Spielberg, laughing, replied that Barack threatened to watch the film only on an iPhone and only vertically, a line that sounds absurd enough to be invented, but was reported as part of the exchange.

Michelle then turned to her brother and co-host Craig Robinson, who joked, 'That's not nice.' Spielberg said Barack did visit the set and added that it was the first set he had ever come to, despite the fact that Malia Obama is also a filmmaker. Michelle replied that Malia 'will never invite us to anything she does,' a line that drew a knowing sort of family laughter rather than any real offence.

Spielberg said the visit had a striking effect on the cast. He described Barack's arrival as 'a religious experience' for the younger actors, noting that they knew him only as a former president and as a figure who represented something much larger than the room they were standing in.

The Marriage Talk

Michelle's teasing aside, the podcast moment fits into a longer and more serious pattern in the way she has discussed marriage. On a previous episode, she said, 'We've been married 30 plus years. If you don't let people know about the tough times, I think they quit too soon.'

Michelle Obama 'Reprimands' Barack for This One Habit: 'My Husband Is a Bully' https://t.co/JQp0qn04v7 pic.twitter.com/Pzh9WR3Jpv — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 30, 2026

She has also said that any long relationship will contain stretches that do not feel right, and that the answer is not to walk away at the first uncomfortable patch. In her words, 'You don't quit on it. You dig deeper. And if you don't dig deeper, you miss all the stuff on the end.'

Michelle has made similar remarks before, including a previous confession that she 'couldn't stand' Barack for a decade. She later framed that period as part of a broader marital reality rather than a sign that the relationship was broken, saying the couple had 'done the work' and that their bond had only improved over time.

The Public Appetite

People are still oddly reassured when public marriages sound a bit messy, a bit human, a bit less staged than the usual celebrity script. Michelle's latest joke about Barack being a 'bully' over a movie screening is light, even affectionate, but it sits beside a more measured message she has been repeating for years, namely that marriage is not a performance of ease.

For Disclosure Day, the anecdote also offered an elegant bit of publicity without sounding much like publicity at all. Spielberg got his starry war story, Barack got his joke about the screening, and Michelle got to remind listeners that even former presidents can behave like impatient film fans when they want to be first in line.