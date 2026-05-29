A federal judge in Washington on Thursday refused to block Donald Trump's new executive order on mail ballots, handing the President a significant early courtroom win and leaving Democrats scrambling over their next legal move.

The challenge, brought by Democratic groups and voting rights advocates, sought to halt the order before it could reshape how millions of Americans receive postal ballots in future elections.

The legal fight centres on an order Trump signed on 31 March, directing the Department of Homeland Security to assemble a list of every adult US citizen in each state and instructing the US Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to people whose names appear on those 'State Citizenship Lists.'

Democratic plaintiffs argue this amounts to the White House inserting itself into the machinery of federal elections, which the US Constitution leaves primarily to Congress and state legislatures.

🚨 JUST IN: A federal judge has REFUSED to strike down President Trump's executive order that requires citizenship to vote and secures mail-in voting



GOOD! Keep it that way! 🔥



Why would Democrats SUE to let illegals vote?



The judge noted that the main reason for denying… pic.twitter.com/iGu6z4IKAx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, did not endorse that constitutional argument, but he did not dismiss it either. Instead, he held that the case had arrived in his courtroom too soon. In a written opinion, Nichols said the plaintiffs had not yet shown they were being harmed by the executive order, because no agency has started applying it in a way that affects voters or election officials.

'Given that the Executive Order does not command Plaintiffs to do anything, and that no agency has yet acted pursuant to the Order in a way that could harm Plaintiffs, they have not suffered any harm at present,' Nichols wrote, before denying their request for a preliminary injunction.

Donald Trump Order Pits White House Power Against Election Rules

After weeks of warnings from Democrats that the order could, in their view, upend established practice on mail voting. Their core claim is blunt. Under the Elections Clause, they say, Congress and the states write the rules. The president does not.

The Trump camp insists the opposite. The executive order presents itself as a straightforward attempt to enforce existing federal voting laws, which Trump says the executive branch is bound to carry out under Article II of the Constitution. Where Democrats see an overreach into state prerogatives, the President's team sees an overdue tightening of a system he has long cast as vulnerable to fraud.

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That tension runs through Nichols's ruling. He repeatedly describes the alleged harms to states and voters as 'speculative' at this stage. The judge notes that no final rules have yet been issued by the Postal Service, no citizenship lists have been circulated to state officials, and no voter has, on the record before him, been denied a ballot because their name was missing.

Crucially, Nichols left the door wide open to a renewed fight once the scheme moves from paper to practice. 'The Court recognises that the Postal Service may ultimately issue a final rule that directly affects Plaintiffs or their members, or that the Government may develop State Citizenship Lists that omit specific individuals due to particularised flaws,' he wrote. He added that the challengers 'may, of course, renew their motions if and when those future actions occur.'

Fears Over Data Errors Shadow Donald Trump's Mail-Ballot Policy

One of the most pointed objections raised by Democrats concerns how the government would decide who is, and is not, a citizen. The order instructs Homeland Security to rely in part on Social Security Administration records. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that those databases contain errors and gaps that could mean eligible voters never receive a ballot in the post, through no fault of their own.

Supporters of the order counter that it builds in safeguards. According to the text, the citizenship lists must be sent to the states within 60 days of any federal election, and there must be opportunities for both individuals and state officials to correct mistakes. How workable that timetable is, especially in the churn of a national campaign, remains an open question that Nichols did not attempt to resolve.

Trump has, for years, portrayed mail voting as a near invitation to 'widespread fraud', despite repeated statements from election administrators and specialists that documented cases are relatively rare. In practice, large numbers of Americans from both major parties use postal ballots, though surveys and past election data show Democrats doing so more frequently.

The political stakes are not subtle. Any system that filters who automatically receives a mail ballot can shift the practical burden of voting and, potentially, turnout. That goes some way to explaining why this executive order moved almost instantly from the Oval Office to the courtroom.

From the White House, the response to Nichols's decision was triumphant. 'Today's ruling is a decisive victory for the rule of law and deals a blow against the Democrat strategy of suing first and finding legal arguments later,' press secretary Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. 'The Trump Administration will continue fighting for the safety and security of American elections.'

Democratic groups, for now, are left in a holding pattern, watching for the first concrete steps by Homeland Security and the Postal Service. Until agencies begin drawing up citizenship lists, issuing regulations, or testing the system in real time, the judge has made it clear he will not intervene.

Nothing in the ruling settles whether the order is ultimately lawful or wise. It simply means that the legal reckoning over Trump's latest voting gambit will have to wait until there is something more tangible than fears, forecasts and draft directives to argue over.