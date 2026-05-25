Megyn Kelly has accused Donald Trump of cheating on 'every wife he's had' and mocked the idea that he has been faithful to Melania Trump.

Her comments came during a US podcast appearance on Saturday, 23 May, in which she launched a sharp attack on the president's marital history.

The row began after Trump criticised Joe Kent, his former counterterrorism chief, who resigned from the second Trump administration in March after condemning the US war with Iran and accusing Israel of influencing Trump's military decisions.

Speaking about Kent, whose first wife Shannon was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019, Trump said he was 'not a fan' and objected to the former official remarrying 'fairly quickly' after her death, even though Kent married Heather Kaiser Kent more than four years later.

Kelly Turns Trump's Attack Back On Him

Kelly's response on the Hodgetwins Podcast was blunt. The broadcaster, who has had a long and often fraught relationship with Trump, said his attack on Kent's personal life exposed a glaring double standard and revived the question many critics have quietly asked for years: Did Donald Trump cheat on Melania Trump, and what moral authority does he have to judge anyone else's marriage?

'Talk about a glass house!' she said, before adding: 'I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he's had. I mean, he met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana. It was all over the New York papers'.

Kelly then revisited one of the most uncomfortable claims from Trump's first marriage, pointing to Ivana Trump's allegation in her early writing that he raped her in anger after a painful hair transplant procedure she had encouraged.

'She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got that she made him get. It was so painful that he raped her,' Kelly said, noting that Ivana later retracted the allegation when Trump ran for president. 'I don't know whether that's true or not, but just saying, clearly not a great relationship there'.

From there, she moved on to Melania. 'And then he winds up with Melania, and you know, if you think Trump's been faithful to Melania, that's great. You've got bigger issues than I can solve here'.

Megyn Kelly just unloaded on Trump’s personal history, bringing up Ivana Trump’s past allegations, his affairs, and questions about his faithfulness to Melania.



What makes this notable isn’t just the substance.



It’s WHO is saying it.



Megyn Kelly spent years inside conservative… pic.twitter.com/CfD0gd42rR — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 24, 2026

Kelly's broader claim that Trump cheated on every wife is not backed here by fresh evidence. It reflects her interpretation of his long-documented relationships and allegations rather than any court finding. Trump has repeatedly denied many of the most damaging claims about his private life, and his team has not directly responded to Kelly's latest remarks.

Even so, her criticism carried weight because much of the history she referenced is not in dispute. Trump married Ivana in 1977 and became part of a high-profile New York power couple in the 1980s. That marriage ended after his relationship with Marla Maples became tabloid fodder. He divorced Ivana in 1991, married Marla in 1993, had Tiffany Trump, split again in 1997, then began a relationship with Melania the following year and married her in 2005.

Against that backdrop, Kelly said Trump's criticism of a widower remarrying after four years was tone-deaf. 'The nerve! The nerve for him to be judging somebody else's marriage or love relationships or choices, it just shows you he's got 'hutzpah' beyond, and it was really inappropriate. What he said was wrong in many levels,' she said.

The Melania Shadow

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Kelly's question over whether Donald Trump cheated on Melania Trump did not come out of nowhere. Over the years, the former president has faced repeated public claims about relationships outside his current marriage.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has previously alleged that she had a months-long affair with Trump after meeting him at a party at the Playboy Mansion. In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, she described visiting Trump Tower during their relationship.

'We went into the back entrance, and at that point I realised where we were going, and I said, 'Aren't you afraid to bring me here?' He's like, 'They won't say anything.' I'm like, 'OK.' So, we went upstairs and we looked around,' McDougal said. She claimed the affair took place before the birth of Barron Trump in June 2006.

Trump has denied McDougal's account, and the OK! Magazine summary cited in the source material offers no independent corroboration beyond her testimony.

Kelly's broader point was less about proving every allegation than about calling out what she sees as Trump's hypocrisy. In her view, a man who has lived for years under the glare of tabloid coverage is poorly placed to moralise about anyone else's grief, timing or marriage choices.

That critique lands differently depending on the audience. Trump loyalists are likely to dismiss Kelly as a long-standing critic recycling old scandals. Others may see it as a reminder that personal history still shadows his public judgement.

Kelly's remarks sit in the grey zone where public record, personal history and political score-settling overlap, leaving viewers to decide which account they find most credible.