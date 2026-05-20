A photo of Sasha Obama wearing an AI-generated red MAGA hat has gone viral online, accompanied by fabricated quotes in which she allegedly denounced her father's presidency and declared support for Donald Trump. There is no truth to the claims.

Sasha has never criticised her father publicly and has never expressed support for Trump. The image is AI-generated and the quotes are fabricated.

MAGAs Accused of Spreading False Claims About Sasha Obama

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On X, an alleged breaking news post published alongside the image claimed that a passerby had asked Sasha about the MAGA hat she was wearing, and that she had identified herself as a registered Republican voter who proudly stood behind Trump. The allegations escalated further after Sasha was misquoted as saying: 'My father nearly destroyed this country, and President Trump is still trying to clean up his mess. As I've gotten older, I've realised that I am my own woman and can make up my own mind. Trump was right about everything.'

Social media users quickly identified the photo and quote as fake, with some urging the uploader to take down the image and others accusing those behind the post of spreading misinformation involving the Obamas. Sasha was not photographed wearing a MAGA hat during any recent outing. The Obamas are a close-knit family, and Barack's two daughters supported him throughout both of his presidential terms.

🚨BREAKING:🚨SASHA OBAMA, DAUGHTER OF FORMER PRESIDENT, SEEN WEARING MAGA HAT - The daughter of DISGRACED former President Barack Obama was reportedly seen in a Washington DC restaurant this morning wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap. When asked by a passer-by… pic.twitter.com/dYwm3Uo6jU — Joshua Hall (@JoshHall2024) May 19, 2026

The Obamas: A Close-Knit Family

When Sasha was just 12 years old, she praised her father at his second-term inauguration in 2013, telling Barack he had done a good job because he did not stumble during his speech. Earlier this month, Sasha joined her older sister Malia and their parents for a rare outing to celebrate Mother's Day, showing the family together and in good spirits, with no sign of any tension between them.. Michelle later shared a photo from their night out at Funke restaurant in Los Angeles, showing the family in good spirits.

What's potentially challenging for Barack and his wife is living their lives as empty nesters. Michelle has previously said that she is grateful she and her husband enjoy each other's company during their alone time, though adjusting to life without their daughters at home has taken some getting used to.

Empty Nesters

During an interview on the 'IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson', Michelle said that Barack has been working to figure out what the next stage of his life will look like. 'My husband did the hardest job. He reached the top of the thing you could do. Now he's got work to do, individual work, to figure out, "Where am I gonna be? What do I wanna say? Who do I want to be?" I'm doing the same thing. We're back to just me and him. It takes time, is all I'm saying. All of these new stages take time for adjustment,' she said.

Michelle has previously said she is grateful that she and her husband enjoy their time together as empty nesters, though adjusting to life without their daughters at home has taken time.