Pentagon UFO leaks returned to the centre of the story in Washington on Friday after the Trump administration released a second batch of declassified files, including 51 videos, seven audio recordings and six PDF documents, with one account coming from a senior US intelligence officer who said he witnessed strange aerial phenomena from a military helicopter in the western United States in 2025.

The Pentagon had already published an initial collection of 161 files on 8 May and said further material would follow, so this latest release was always likely to be judged less on what it settled than on what it hinted might still be held back.

Pentagon UFO Leaks And Warnings Of 'Chaos'

The release of the Pentagon UFO leaks has again pulled long‑running fringe anxieties into the political daylight. Several commentators argue that what has been made public so far is only a sliver of what the US government holds.

Donald Trump's UFO files could 'cause chaos' and 'deep spiritual angst' for the public, according to voices quoted in the original coverage, who also claim a 'secret plan' is taking shape in the background.

Chris Sharp, writing in Mail+, imagined a future in which deeper Pentagon UFO leaks proved 'non-human intelligence' has been active in Earth's skies and triggered 'global markets tumbling. Chaos in the streets. A complete loss of confidence in government, religious authorities and the media... this is the near-future.'

As of this writing, nothing in the documents currently online actually supports it. US officials are explicit that the Pentagon UFO leaks do not draw 'any definitive conclusions' about extraterrestrial life or provide proof of alien technology. The public, they say, is being invited to look at the raw material and 'decide for themselves what they show.'

What The New Pentagon UFO Leaks Contain

The fresh batch released on Friday comprises six PDF documents, seven audio files and 51 videos. Most of the footage is the now‑familiar, grainy infrared imagery captured by military cameras between 2018 and 2023, including within US Central Command's area of operations over places such as the Persian Gulf.

One of the most striking Pentagon UFO leaks in this set is a short clip that appears to show the moment a US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in February 2023. The video, described in accompanying notes as a UAP engagement, shows a missile streaking towards a blurry target until it disappears.

Later reports, cited in official summaries, have suggested the object may have been a balloon flown by a hobbyist group rather than something otherworldly.

Another 2022 video, with no confirmed location, shows several spherical objects moving in and out of the water near a submarine, again on thermal imagery.

The Pentagon says the files were pulled together by the All‑domain Anomaly Resolution Office after members of Congress requested all such footage in March, but it also concedes that 'many of these materials lack a substantiated chain-of-custody.'

Beyond the videos, the Pentagon UFO leaks include historical case files and intelligence reporting. A 116‑page Armed Forces Special Weapons Program report covering 1948 to 1950 details 209 sightings of unexplained objects, many around Sandia, New Mexico, where witnesses said UFOs manoeuvred, departed, vanished and then apparently exploded.

There are also Department of Energy documents on UFO reports at nuclear sites, including PANTEX, and a study of Soviet intelligence interest in the topic during the Cold War.

Trump Allies Hint At 'Formal Announcement' On Pentagon UFO Leaks

Running alongside the documents is a more speculative political narrative, driven largely by figures sympathetic to Trump. Several have suggested that the president is considering a more dramatic intervention on the subject.

Investigative journalist and long‑time UFO researcher Jeremy Corbell told the Mail that Trump officials had asked for his advice 'in preparation for a potential formal announcement by President Trump regarding UAP reality and non-human intelligence.'

He added: 'They don't yet know how far the President is willing to take this. They are preparing for a range of outcomes. That preparation is real and it is underway.'

Inside The Most Vivid Account In The Pentagon UFO Leaks

If the politics feel hazy, some of the eyewitness material in the Pentagon UFO leaks is surprisingly concrete. The most detailed account in the latest batch comes from a currently serving 'senior US intelligence officer' who says he experienced a 'series of close UAP encounters' during a helicopter mission in late 2025 over a test range in the 'western United States.'

The officer reports being sent to investigate 'loud thuds heard in the mountains' in an area where UFOs had been spotted days earlier. What he says he then saw is recorded in careful, almost clinical prose.

'In the distance, we saw countless orange orbs swarming in all directions against the backdrop of the mountain. The display lasted several minutes before fading,' he wrote. Later in the flight, he says, 'the pilots and I (using the naked eye) observed two large orbs flare up side by side, close to the helicopter — stationary and just above the rotor disk to our right. They were oval-shaped, orange with a white or yellow center, and emitted light in all directions.'

He describes the UAP as 'super-hot', low to the ground and travelling at high speed, and says at one point the swarm seemed to merge and separate as it pulsed, 'forming a distinct triangle before vanishing.'

The crew, he concludes, 'were virtually speechless after these observations'. He did not take photographs, explaining that he was focused on 'assessing what it was and whether it posed a threat.'

Pentagon UFO Leaks And The Line Between Mystery And Proof

Audio recordings in the latest Pentagon UFO leaks revisit reports from NASA's Apollo and Mercury missions, in which astronauts talk about seeing 'fireflies' and 'snowflakes' drifting past their capsules.

The Pentagon notes that NASA later identified those flecks as frozen condensation breaking away from the spacecraft and catching the Sun, their white‑green glimmer a trick of ice and light rather than alien visitors.

For UFO‑focused members of Congress such as Republican Tim Burchett, even the expanded Pentagon UFO leaks remain only 'a drop in the bucket' compared to what they believe the US government still holds. Burchett has publicly urged officials to 'keep digging' and previously warned his followers that 'Holy Crap is coming.'

Read more Trump's Pentagon UFO Release Sparks Hidden War Panic With Mystery Objects Caught Over Syria and Lake Huron Trump's Pentagon UFO Release Sparks Hidden War Panic With Mystery Objects Caught Over Syria and Lake Huron

The Pentagon, by contrast, says more files will continue to be added 'on a rolling basis', with the same caveat repeated at every turn.

The latest Pentagon UFO leaks are the second tranche of material ordered into the open by Trump under an executive order earlier this year.

They follow an initial upload on 8 May and now sit on the Pentagon's dedicated UFO website, covering around 80 years of sightings of what the US military now calls 'unidentified anomalous phenomena', from 'green orbs, discs and fireballs' logged in 1948 to more recent incidents over Lake Huron and the western United States.