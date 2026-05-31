A tight-knit Washington community is mourning unimaginable loss after one of the state's worst industrial disasters in modern history claimed multiple lives at a paper mill in Longview.

As recovery teams continue navigating a hazardous landscape of toxic chemicals, damaged buildings and twisted metal, the tragedy has become deeply personal for many families. Among the victims identified by relatives and friends is Tyler Covington, a devoted father and family man whose death has become one of the most heartbreaking stories to emerge from the catastrophe.

Who Was Tyler Covington

As tributes flooded social media and fundraising campaigns appeared online, Tyler Covington's name quickly became one of the faces of the tragedy.

Friends and relatives described him as a loving father, caring partner and dependable provider who dedicated himself to supporting his family. According to online fundraising efforts organised for his loved ones, Tyler leaves behind his partner and three children who now face life without the man many described as their greatest source of strength and support.

The tragedy became even more painful for the Covington family because Tyler was not the only loved one lost.

His brother, Brad Covington, who also worked at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility, was among those killed in the disaster. Friends remembered the brothers as kind-hearted, hardworking and deeply respected members of their community.

One tribute described Tyler and Brad as 'the most lovable and kind-hearted boys', reflecting the profound grief now being felt across Longview and beyond.

The Tank Collapse

The devastating incident unfolded on Tuesday morning at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging paper mill in Longview, a city situated along the Columbia River.

Authorities say a massive storage tank containing hundreds of thousands of gallons of 'white liquor' suddenly ruptured. The highly caustic chemical mixture is commonly used in paper production to break down wood into pulp.

The force of the collapse unleashed a powerful wave of chemicals across the site.

Officials said the blast was strong enough to tear through building walls, overturn vehicles and leave extensive structural damage throughout parts of the facility. Workers in nearby offices and break rooms were caught in the path of the disaster.

White liquor presents serious dangers. Direct contact can cause severe chemical burns, while inhaling its vapours can lead to significant respiratory injuries.

The scale of destruction quickly transformed what began as a workplace emergency into a complex disaster response involving local, state and federal agencies.

Recovery Crews Face A Dangerous Mission

Emergency crews have been working through hazardous conditions while attempting to locate the final missing workers. Search teams have relied on specialised vacuum trucks and hundreds of feet of hose to remove large volumes of remaining chemicals from the site.

Officials say the process is far more complicated than a typical recovery operation.

Before entering certain areas, engineers must determine whether damaged structures are safe enough to access. Search crews must also decontaminate remains before transferring them to the coroner's office for identification. Even the responders themselves undergo decontamination procedures after operating within the danger zone.

Authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities, while additional workers were injured during the incident. Several of those injured required hospital treatment.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Matt Amos described the operation as precision work, noting that teams continue to face significant challenges near the ruptured tank where dangerous chemicals may still remain.

The Search For Answers Has Already Begun

While the recovery mission continues, attention is gradually turning towards understanding how such a catastrophic failure occurred.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the tank to collapse. Officials say the inquiry will become more extensive once recovery operations are fully completed and the entire scene becomes accessible.

The investigation is expected to examine equipment maintenance records, safety procedures, structural integrity assessments and operational practices at the facility.

Environmental concerns have also emerged. Some of the chemical spill entered nearby drainage systems, prompting emergency efforts to protect surrounding waterways and wildlife. Officials have reported recovering affected fish in nearby ditches, although no significant fish deaths have been observed in the Columbia River itself.