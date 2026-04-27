US First Lady Melania Trump has opened a new front in the battle over political comedy and media responsibility, launching a sharp public attack on broadcaster ABC and accusing the network of 'enabling' late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a controversial monologue that has further inflamed tensions in the United States.

Outraged Melania Trump Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel Joke

In a strongly worded statement posted on her official X account, Melania Trump described Kimmel's remarks as 'hateful and violent rhetoric', arguing that his comments are 'intended to divide our country'. She further criticised ABC for continuing to platform the comedian, claiming the network has repeatedly allowed what she called 'atrocious behaviour' to reach audiences nationwide.

'Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,' Melania wrote. 'His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.'

'People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,' she added.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

The backlash stems from a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which the host mocked both Melania and US President Donald Trump during a parody segment tied to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. During the monologue, Kimmel made a controversial joke referring to the First Lady as having 'a glow like an expectant widow', a remark that quickly drew outrage from Trump and her supporters.

Responding directly to the segment, Melania Trump labelled Kimmel a 'coward' who 'hides behind' the network, urging ABC executives to 'take a stand' and hold him accountable. She argued that such commentary goes beyond comedy and contributes to what she described as a worsening political climate in the country.

The controversy has been amplified by its timing. Kimmel's remarks aired just days before a security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where a gunman caused panic and injured a Secret Service agent. While no direct link has been established between the joke and the incident, the proximity has fuelled criticism from Trump allies, who argue that inflammatory rhetoric in the media can have broader consequences.

Trump Supports Melania's Pleas

Trump himself has also weighed in, echoing his wife's criticism and calling for Kimmel's dismissal. In public statements, he urged ABC and its parent company to take immediate action, reigniting his long-running feud with the late-night host.

Read more 'Enough Is Enough': Melania Trump Claps Back at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Expectant Widow' Joke 'Enough Is Enough': Melania Trump Claps Back at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Expectant Widow' Joke

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between political figures and late-night television, where satire and commentary often blur into controversy. Kimmel, known for his outspoken criticism of conservative figures, has faced backlash before, including a temporary suspension of his show in 2025 following remarks about a political figure's death.

Reactions to Melania Trump's statement have been divided. Supporters argue that her comments reflect legitimate concerns about media responsibility and tone. At the same time, critics contend that political satire is a protected form of expression and point to the broader context of combative rhetoric in US politics.

As of now, neither ABC nor Kimmel has issued an official response to the First Lady's latest remarks. The network has continued to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! as scheduled, suggesting no immediate disciplinary action has been taken.