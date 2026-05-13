President Donald Trump called two female reporters 'dumb' and 'stupid' within minutes of each other on 12 May, extending a pattern of personal attacks against women journalists that press freedom groups say has escalated sharply in his second term.

The exchange happened on the South Lawn of the White House as Trump took questions before departing for Beijing. MS NOW White House correspondent Akayla Gardner asked why Trump had sought to remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over 30% cost overruns at the Fed's headquarters while his own ballroom project had doubled from $200 million (£148 million) to $400 million (£295 million) in five months.

'You Dumb Person... You Are Not a Smart Person'

Trump claimed the 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-metre) ballroom, which will replace the historic East Wing, was 'on budget, under budget' and 'ahead of schedule.' When Gardner pointed out that the price had in fact doubled, Trump cut her off. 'I doubled the size of it, you dumb person,' he said. 'You are not a smart person.'

TRUMP: "We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here. I doubled the size of it because we obviously need that."



REPORTER: "The price has doubled..."



TRUMP: "I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. I doubled the size. You are not a smart person." pic.twitter.com/iC03NPPEye — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2026

Gardner also raised the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation, which has ballooned from $1.8 million (£1.33m) to more than $13 million (£9.6m). Trump repeated the insult.

Moments later, a second female reporter asked whether Trump's economic policies were working as inflation climbed to 3.8% during the ongoing Iran conflict. Trump defended his record before turning on her as well. 'If you wanna do that, then you're a stupid person,' he said. 'And you happen to be.'

Q: You promised to bring inflation down. It's now at it's highest level in 3 years. Are your policies not working?



Trump: You happen to be a stupid person. I know you very well pic.twitter.com/nJWUWtGnUP — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 12, 2026

A List That Keeps Growing

The 12 May outburst was not an isolated event. Just days earlier, Trump called ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott a 'horror show' after she asked why he was focused on renovation projects while gas prices soared. 'You can understand dirt maybe better than I can,' he told Scott, a Black woman, at a press event near the Lincoln Memorial.

.@POTUS destroys ABC Fake News reporter: "It's such a stupid question that you ask. We're fixing up the Reflecting Pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and you say, 'Why are you fixing it up?' Because you can understand dirt maybe better than I can—but I don't… pic.twitter.com/xAFyx8eLiP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 8, 2026

In November 2025, Trump told Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey 'Quiet, piggy' aboard Air Force One after she asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Days later, he called New York Times reporter Katie Rogers 'ugly, both inside and out' on Truth Social after she wrote about his age and reduced public appearances.

Last month, he described Fox News' Jessica Tarlov as 'one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television' in another Truth Social post.

NABJ Condemns 'Deeply Troubling Pattern'

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) issued a formal statement on 11 May, one day before the Gardner incident, calling for 'an immediate end to the continued tone of disrespect, hostility and public denigration directed at Black women journalists.'

'When Black women journalists are targeted, insulted or demeaned for asking legitimate questions, it is not only an attack on them personally,' NABJ President Errin Haines said. 'It is an attack on the role of a free press in our democracy.'

The organisation's statement named journalists, including Yamiche Alcindor, April Ryan, Abby Phillip, and Jasmine Wright, as previous targets of Trump's attacks dating back to his first term. In 2018, the NABJ condemned Trump for repeatedly using words like 'stupid,' 'loser,' and 'nasty' to describe Black women reporters.

White House Denies Gender Motivation

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson denied that Trump's remarks were related to Gardner's gender. 'President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency,' Jackson said. 'This has nothing to do with gender.'

Gardner, a former Bloomberg News correspondent and Ohio State University graduate, posted the full exchange on X, writing that she had asked Trump how his rising renovation costs 'are any different than why he wanted to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell for 30% cost overruns.'

I asked @POTUS how the rising price of his ballroom (nearly x2 original estimate) and reflecting pool makeover (x7 original estimate) are any different than why he wanted to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell for 30% cost overruns.



Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/Qpm1VrBK61 — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) May 12, 2026

The White House Rapid Response account on X reposted a clip of the confrontation and labelled Gardner 'fake news.'

.@POTUS: "We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here. I doubled the size of it because we obviously need that."



FAKE NEWS: "The price has doubled..."@POTUS: "I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. I doubled the size. You are not a smart person." 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ns3Kz1tRqp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2026

The question Trump didn't answer remains a simple one. His ballroom budget doubled in five months and the Reflecting Pool renovation costs multiplied sevenfold. He wanted Powell fired for less.