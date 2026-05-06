Melania Trump was filmed apparently refusing to hold her husband Donald Trump's hand during a recent public appearance in Washington, only taking it when the US president reached a small flight of stairs.

According to The Daily Beast, the moment has since gone viral online, as scrutiny of the Trump marriage has been a minor political industry for years, and it has sharpened again as the 79-year-old mounts another run for the White House while facing backlash from critics over his age, health, and judgement.

The latest hand-holding moment has become a fresh data point in that endless dissection, seized on by commentators as evidence of both marital frost and physical frailty.

When Melania doesn't want to hold Trump's hand!



On the sidelines of the White House state dinner in honor of the King of Britain. pic.twitter.com/UFhWn34h9b — ME Energy Markets (@Menergyfuture) April 29, 2026

'Melania Humiliated Donald Trump'

The clip was discussed in detail on The Daily Beast's podcast on 5 May, where the outlet's chief content officer, Joanna Coles, argued that Melania Trump looked 'visibly unimpressed' with her husband during the event.

Coles said she was struck by how Melania appeared to brush off Donald Trump's hand several times, only finally taking it when they approached the steps and he had no bannister to grip.

And here’s Melania, obviously disgusted by Donnie touching her 😆 pic.twitter.com/7HZBFOW7o4 — 𝔽𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕗𝕠𝕣 ℍ𝕦𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕪 ™️ MAFA (@Fightingfo50615) April 29, 2026

Coles described it as a 'semi-tragic moment,' suggesting it hinted at friction between the couple and a growing physical reliance by Trump on his wife. In her reading, Melania's eventual decision to take his hand was less an act of affection than a practical concession to his need for support on the stairs.

The moment Coles said crystallised a broader concern. On the same podcast, she argued that Trump was 'decaying right before our eyes,' pointing to what she characterised as signs of declining mental and physical condition and a pattern of increasingly erratic political decisions.

Coles claimed that Trump seemed to be trying to 'outrun his decay' with relentless public activity, only for small slips, such as the uneasy walk down the steps, to betray his vulnerability.

Earlier clips of Trump negotiating ramps or steps have previously prompted online speculation about his balance and steadiness, though doctors close to him have not publicly corroborated any serious concerns.

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Melania Trump, Donald Trump And A Marriage Under Glass

The hand-swatting incident did not occur in a vacuum. Coles noted that it came barely two weeks after Melania Trump delivered what she called a 'very peculiar' speech, distancing herself from late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Against that backdrop, every public appearance by the first lady is combed for subtext, from her smile, or lack of one, to the tilt of her shoulders.

In the clip discussed on the podcast, Coles said Melania Trump's disdain for Donald Trump was 'really very clear,' especially as he repeatedly tried to catch her hand. She suggested Melania was willing to let that coldness show until safety became an issue at the stairs.

Fellow Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf went further, calling it 'horrible' to watch Melania repeatedly flick Trump's hand away. He described her as 'stone-faced' throughout the appearance, and admitted that, for a moment, 'you almost felt something for Trump in that kind of humiliation,' as Raw Story summarised his remarks.

Again, these are commentators' interpretations of body language, not statements of fact. The Trumps did not respond on the podcast, and there were no on-the-record comments from the couple in the material cited.

Long Relationship, Short Public Displays

The fascination with the latest moment involving Melania Trump and Donald Trump rests partly on the length and unusual arc of their relationship. The pair met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan, when Trump was separated from his second wife, Marla Maples. He was reportedly captivated by Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model then building a career in the city.

Early reports of their courtship have long fed the mythology around them. Melania is said to have declined to give Trump her number that first night, instead asking for his. She called about a week later, and the two began dating shortly afterwards. They briefly split in 2000 before reuniting. In 2004, on Melania's birthday, Trump proposed during the Met Gala with a 15-carat diamond ring.

At home with Donald: he married his third wife Melania Knauss in 2005...



This photo of Donald Trump and Melania Knauss captures them in Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, a residence that came to symbolize the opulence of his brand. The apartment, perched atop Trump Tower on Fifth… pic.twitter.com/kvUJWfFWvn — ArchaeoHistories (@histories_arch) May 5, 2026

They have now been together for around 28 years and married for 21, a longevity that sits uneasily with persistent rumours of distance and disagreement. Moments like the recent hand incident are pored over precisely because the couple so rarely volunteer emotional detail themselves. Melania in particular has cultivated a controlled, inscrutable public persona that invites projection.

Whether the latest clip is evidence of a deeper marital rupture, a minor irritation, or simply a misread gesture is impossible to establish from the footage alone. What is clear is that, fairly or unfairly, every small movement between Melania Trump and Donald Trump is now drafted into a much larger argument about his age, his fitness for office and the state of the partnership that has trailed him all the way from a Manhattan nightclub to the edge of another presidential run.