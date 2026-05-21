Barack and Michelle Obama are facing fresh speculation about a possible $70 million divorce, after the former President admitted to 'genuine tension' in their marriage linked to his ongoing political role.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Barack Obama, now 64, acknowledged that his continued involvement in Democratic politics has caused friction at home.

He described 'genuine tension' over the time he spends trying to revive what he sees as a 'broken' Democratic Party, having campaigned heavily for struggling candidates during the 2024 presidential election.

He told the magazine that Michelle, 62, had wanted him to be 'totally free' of political demands by this stage in their lives and is frustrated that their post-White House years have not unfolded as she had hoped.

'She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,' he said.

The couple have long been portrayed as the gold-standard political partnership, married for 33 years and raising two daughters while navigating the pressures of the White House and its aftermath.

Yet reports over the past few years have chipped away at that image, suggesting the strain of Barack Obama's extended political life, even after leaving office, has repeatedly collided with Michelle Obama's stated wish for a quieter existence.

Divorce Rumours Swirl Around Michelle Obama And Her Husband

The latest round of rumours about Michelle Obama and her husband follows Donald Trump's return to the presidency in 2024, which Barack Obama is said to view as a personal call to arms.

Rather than retreating into private life, he has continued to act as a high-profile Democratic figurehead, appearing in campaign ads and stumping for candidates in subsequent election cycles.

According to the account in The New Yorker, Obama appeared to link that decision directly to Trump, suggesting that the Republican leader's policies and actions demand a counterweight, and implying that this duty comes at a cost to his marriage.

None of that, to be clear, amounts to a formal admission that the relationship is collapsing. But it has been eagerly folded into a narrative already circulating in US gossip columns.

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Globe has gone considerably further, citing unnamed Washington insiders who claim Michelle is 'fed up' with Barack 'putting his career first' and would, in one source's words, 'rather see the country, and her marriage, burn' than keep tolerating what she sees as excuses for his absence. Those are dramatic lines, but they are not supported by on-the-record comments from either Obama.

The same publication has repeatedly suggested the pair are on the brink of a 'divorce of the century' worth $70 million, again without documentary evidence or legal filings to back that figure. No court documents have surfaced, no legal representatives have confirmed any move towards separation, and nothing is confirmed yet.

Long-Simmering Frustrations For Michelle Obama

There is, however, a long-standing thread in these stories that comes from Michelle Obama's own mouth. In 2022, she told Revolt TV, in remarks later reported by The Guardian, that she 'couldn't stand' Barack for 'about 10 years' of their marriage while he chased political ambitions and she set aside her own legal career to focus on their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

She presented that decade as a low point many long-term couples experience rather than a prelude to divorce. But those comments have since been recycled as supposed proof of an enduring rift, now recast in light of Barack's post-presidency schedule and his apparent unwillingness to 'walk away from politics,' as one unnamed insider put it.

Globe's sources claim the Obamas have been 'leading separate lives' for some time, with Barack allegedly spending most of his days in their Washington-area home acting as a 'political puppet master,' while Michelle is based more in Hollywood, developing projects via their company, Higher Ground Productions. None of this has been directly confirmed by the couple, and their public appearances together have often projected a business-as-usual image.

The tabloid narrative, though, is rich in detail. Barack is said to have been sleeping alone for months. He has reportedly been seen dining solo in Washington and attending both Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's 2025 inauguration without Michelle at his side.

At the same time, Michelle has been portrayed as rediscovering her independence in California, including an episode where she was described as unusually flirty with Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky on a podcast, joking that if she were single, she might just book a stay at his home.

Globe now reports that she is privately 'humiliated' and has allegedly agreed to delay any potential divorce announcement until after the pivotal 2026 midterm elections, supposedly to avoid overshadowing the Democrats' prospects.

If that ever happened, it would make the Obamas the first living former US first couple to legally end their marriage.

For now, there are no filings, no official statements and no hard evidence of a $70 million split, just a tangle of on-the-record frustration, off-the-record briefings and one persistent, if unproven, idea that Barack Obama might one day say: 'Trump destroyed my marriage.'