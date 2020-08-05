Michelle Obama paid a special tribute to her husband Barack Obama on the occasion of his 59th birthday on Tuesday, and called the former United States President her "favourite guy."

Michelle Obama took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a rare never-seen-before picture of her family on a holiday which appeared to be taken several years ago. In the photograph, the former first family of America looked happy and relaxed as they posed in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop. Malia and Sasha Obama, who are currently 22 and 19, respectively, are captured in their childhood in the snap.

In the throwback picture, the "Becoming" author is seen hugging her husband from the side, while keeping her own hands around the neck of her elder daughter Malia Obama. Meanwhile, Barack has kept one hand on the back of his wife and is holding his younger daughter Sasha Obama in his other hand.

Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/mxrnNSvJBn — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2020

"Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come," the former first lady captioned the picture, adding a wink kiss emoji. The 56-year-old shared the same post on her Instagram account as well.

The former first couple had recently appeared together for the pilot episode of Michelle's new Spotify podcast, "The Michelle Obama Podcast" last week. During the episode released on Wednesday, Michelle spoke about the reason she fell in love with her husband of 27 years.

"You know the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I fell in love with you is," the mother-of-two said during the 40-minute discussion, before Barack interrupted his wife and quipped: "It wasn't just my looks. But that's okay."

"You're cute, you know," Michelle responded, before coming back to her thought: "But, no. One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other's brothers' and sisters' keepers. And that's how I was raised."