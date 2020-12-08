Former United States President Barack Obama on Sunday said that the former First Lady Michelle Obama would never run for the oval office.

During a conversation with Spanish Newspaper La Vanguardia about his new book "A Promised Land," Barack Obama reiterated that his wife Michelle has no intentions of running for the presidential office at all.

"Michele isn't going to run for president. I can guarantee it," he said.

"As I say in the book, she doesn't like politics. Also, she says it clearly in her own book, and without very much subtlety," the 59-year-old further clarified.

The former US president went on to add that he will always support her in whatever she plans to do next.

"That said, I am always happy to support her in what she needs, independently of whatever the next goal is, just as she does with me," he said.

Michelle Obama continues to remain popular years after she left the White House, and a survey in 2019 even listed her as the most admired woman in the world. Despite her popularity, the former First Lady has maintained that she is not eyeing the most coveted position.

In 2019, she told comedian Conan O'Brien on his podcast, "It's time for new ideas and people who've been in the Chipotle line, and people who are struggling in ways that, because of the nature of what we've done, we don't do that anymore."

"We need fresh, real, clear eyes in this stuff. That's why we're investing our time in training the next leaders," she added.

Michelle Obama went on to add that she and her family are now unable to live a normal life and that is why she would not like to run for a top job in the government.

She said, "I don't live a normal life. I used to. Normal is very baked into me because of how I was raised, but I also know the life I've lived for the last 10 years is no longer normal. And so I don't know as much as I would want to, to be in a position of leadership, to kind of know what are you feeling? Because you can't experience life behind a tinted window in a car."

Obama's confession about his wife's decision comes amid reports that outgoing President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., is preparing for a political career.