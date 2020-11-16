Former United States President Barack Obama is about to release a new book, but irrespective of his numerous professional achievements, his family has always remained his priority.

Barack Obama is dedicating his new memoir, "A Promised Land," to his wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. "To Michelle-my love and life's partner and Malia and Sasha-whose dazzling light makes everything brighter," reads a page of his book. In a detailed post on Instagram, the former POTUS gushed about his family while explaining the reason behind his decision to dedicate the book to them.

Alongside a throwback picture of him and Michelle holding young Malia and Sasha in their arms, Barack wrote: "The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be. When Malia was born, I made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they'd grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I'd always put them first."

Read more US election drama: When Jenna Bush welcomed Malia, Sasha Obama to White House

The father-of-two further revealed that he made sure he was present in his daughters' lives even when he was supremely busy as the President of America. Recalling how he managed to take time out of his hectic schedule, Barack wrote: "While serving as President, I made sure to have dinner with Michelle, Sasha, and Malia every evening by 6:30. We'd eat some good meals and catch up on our days. That was one of the best parts of living above the store, as I sometimes called it."

Further gushing about his two daughters who are in college now, the 59-year-old wrote: "Seeing them grow up into the intelligent, strong, and compassionate young women they've become has been the greatest joy of my life."

"I'm reminded constantly that there's no place in the world I'd rather be than with Miche and our girls—and it's why I've dedicated my memoir to them," he concluded.

Since the past few days, Obama has been taking to Instagram to tease some of the events he has chronicled in his book. He has written about his mother, Ann Dunham, who was "strong, smart, and marched to her own beat," about the Obama Care Act, and the 2009 G-8 Summit in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Democrat put an end to the speculations of him becoming a part of the cabinet under President-elect Joe Biden, who once served alongside him as Vice-President. He joked that his wife is the reason why he is not making a return to active politics.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Gayle King, Obama was asked if he would join Biden's cabinet, to which he said: "I will help him in any ways that I can. But now, you know, I'm not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something."

"There are probably some things I would not be doing, 'cause Michelle would leave me. She'd be like, 'What? You're doin' what?'" he quipped.

"A Promised Land" is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday. Around 3.4million copies of the book are going to be printed in the US with 24 translations available.