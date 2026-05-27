Micron stock price could surpass its record highs according to a Wall Street analyst, sparking a huge rally for the tech company.

UBS Group analyst Timothy Arcuri is aggressively bullish on Micron stock price, having raised his 12-month price target from £398 to £1,209 ($535 to $1,625) on Tuesday. That's reflective of Micron Technology's performance, its shares surging close to 850 per cent over the past 12 months. Despite the gains, Arcuri thinks the rally is just beginning.

He claims Micron stock price could emulate Nvidia's, which soared by 73 per cent in January. Both ranked in the top 20 largest companies by market cap in April, Nvidia first with £3.87 trillion ($5.2 trillion) and Micron at 16th with £744.1 billion ($1 trillion). Both gains were primarily driven by the explosive demand for AI systems.

Wall Street Analyst Bullish on Micron Technology

Arcuri based his outlook on Micron's long-term customer agreements, now reinforced by three to five-year commitments. That's unprecedented for the memory chip industry, which is experiencing an overhaul thanks to AI-driven market dynamics.

Arcuri's price target assumes that Micron will generate per-share earnings of between £87 ($117) and £115 ($155) over the next three years while trading at around 15 times forward earnings. He believes there's no reason Micron shouldn't trade similarly to Nvidia, which currently sports a forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 24.5.

Micron Stock Price Surges Past Citigroup Projection

Citigroup shared the same optimism when it nearly doubled its price target on Micron to £625 ($840) last week. However, even Citi's elevated target already sits below Micron's current share price, demonstrating how quickly analysts are struggling to keep up with the stock's rapid gains.

According to The Motley Fool, demand for high-bandwidth memory remains the critical risk factor that could dash Micron's momentum. Should AI-driven memory demand weaken, Micron's stock could sink despite its current valuation. The outlet clarified that Micron is not in their top ten of long-term buys, despite its impressive rally.

Micron As a Key Player in the AI-Driven Tech Industry

Founded in October 1978, Micron Technology started as a four-person semiconductor design company operating in the basement of a Boise dental office. Micron broke ground on its first fabrication plant in 1980, and for the next 15 years, it became a Fortune 500 industry leader.

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The company continued to expand through technology innovations and strategic acquisitions, including Texas Instruments' memory operations, Elpida Memory, and Numonyx.

Over 45 years, Micron delivered groundbreaking milestones like the world's smallest 256K DRAM, industry-first DDR DRAM, 3D NAND, and 1a DRAM technology. More recently, Micron marked its 50,000-patent milestone and invested £74.4 billion ($100 billion) in a New York mega fabrication facility.

Micron Technology supplies the high-bandwidth memory that NVIDIA's AI GPUs require to function efficiently. Micron serves as the 'invisible layer powering AI' by providing the memory and storage infrastructure that eliminates memory bottlenecks in NVIDIA's data center GPUs, enabling AI workloads to move from data ingestion to training to inference at scale. With NVIDIA controlling approximately 80% of the AI server market, it's highly dependent on Micron Technology.