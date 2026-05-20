Viral posts circulating social media platforms such as Threads and X have claimed that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang generated 'a hundred million dollars' in market value after allegedly spending 48 hours in public spaces in China.

The claims, which have spread rapidly across tech and finance commentary pages, also suggest NVIDIA's share price rose following informal street interactions and photographs with fans.

Claims About Jensen Huang's China Visit

The online narrative alleges that Jensen Huang spent two days in China engaging in street food visits and casual public appearances rather than conducting formal business meetings. Posts claim this unusual public visibility led to a surge in investor attention and a significant increase in NVIDIA's valuation.

Some versions of the story further suggest Huang deliberately used public appearances as a form of global visibility strategy, positioning himself in contrast to other high-profile tech executives. These claims have not been supported by NVIDIA, financial regulators, or established news organisations.

Despite the interesting claim, there is currently no confirmed timeline or official record supporting the claim that Huang spent 48 hours continuously in public street settings during a China visit.

NVIDIA Stock Movement and Market Context

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NVIDIA remains one of the most closely watched companies in global equity markets, with its valuation heavily influenced by artificial intelligence demand, semiconductor supply dynamics, and investor expectations ahead of its latest earnings release.

In recent sessions, NVIDIA shares have shown volatility typical of major technology stocks, with traders positioning ahead of a highly anticipated quarterly results announcement scheduled for this week.

Recent market activity shows NVIDIA trading near record levels after a sustained AI-driven rally earlier this month, followed by mild pullbacks as investors rotated positions ahead of earnings. Broader semiconductor stocks have also seen mixed performance, with sector-wide declines linked to caution around valuation levels and macroeconomic uncertainty affecting technology exposure.

According to recent market reports, analysts expect NVIDIA's upcoming earnings to be a major catalyst for price movement, with options markets pricing in a potential swing of around 6% to 7% in either direction following results. This reflects expectations of significant volatility rather than any single external trigger such as social media activity or executive appearances.

Separately, NVIDIA shares have recently been influenced by broader sector themes including AI infrastructure demand, cloud computing expansion, and competitive developments in semiconductor design. Analysts continue to highlight data centre revenue and AI chip demand as the primary drivers of valuation, with the company maintaining strong investor attention across Wall Street due to its dominant position in AI hardware.

Despite short-term fluctuations, there is no evidence from market data or financial reporting that movements in NVIDIA's share price are connected to viral claims involving CEO Jensen Huang's public appearances or informal activity. Instead, recent gains and pullbacks are consistent with pre-earnings positioning, macroeconomic sentiment shifts, and ongoing reassessments of AI sector growth expectations.

Elon Musk and Air Force One Allegations

The same viral posts also reference Elon Musk in an attempt to frame a competitive narrative between the two billionaires. According to these claims, Musk allegedly gained public attention through reported travel on Air Force One and staged symbolic moments involving family appearances.

Some posts further suggest that technology executives are engaged in a form of visibility competition designed to influence public perception and investor sentiment. However, these assertions have not been confirmed by official White House records, credible aviation logs, or reputable media outlets.

There is also no verified reporting that links Air Force One travel arrangements or passenger dynamics to any measurable impact on Tesla or Nvidia stock performance.