It looks like Microsoft is finally making big moves to hype up its next-generation console. Just recently, Xbox boss Phil Spencer posted an exciting update on Twitter. He claims that he took home a Project Scarlett console and is using to play online with gamers who are on the Xbox One. This already confirms what the company promised -- wherein older consoles will still be supported with cross-generation compatibility. In fact, this even extends to all existing accessories as noted by Spencer's implied use of the Elite Series 2 controller with the system. Now, insiders are reporting that there will be two Xbox Scarlett version launching next year.

Reports reveal that this speculation actually started months ago. In fact, sources were hinting about the existence of the second model even before the official announcement was made regarding Project Scarlett. Two codenames were assigned to each console: Anaconda and Lockhart. The former is what is believed to be the what Microsoft is teasing gamers with right now, while the latter is supposedly a less-powerful version of the same machine.

The information about the two Xbox Scarlett models comes from Jason Schreier of Kotaku. According to the journalist, an industry informant insists that Microsoft is developing two game systems. Moreover, it sounds like Lockhart will not ship with 4K capabilities.

Instead, it will output up to 1440p only which could put it at a lower price point. The CPU will closely match that of its high-end sibling, but with a lower clock speed. Finally, the console will likewise carry a SSD to keep up with the competition.

The way analysts see it, this could be a brilliant move of Microsoft's part. For comparison, prior to the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite, gamers were confused as to why the Japanese gaming company would ship a version that is missing some functionalities and evidently weaker performance-wise. However, it turned out to be a hit due to its affordability.

A few months ago, one report suggested that Sony is only releasing two game systems next year. Similar to what it offers right now, it will allegedly be the PS5 base model and the PS5 Pro. Therefore, it somehow makes sense that Microsoft is considering the same strategy with the Xbox Scarlett, which is also due to launch late next year.