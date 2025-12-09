The much-anticipated Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is finally on the move. Global markets are preparing to welcome the flagship device, with India poised to be among the very first countries to receive it.

This launch signals a major step for Xiaomi, confirming its aggressive strategy to compete at the very top of the global smartphone industry.

China Launch Complete: When to Expect the India Debut

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max phone has already been released and is currently available in China, where it launched on 25 September 2025. For India, the official debut is anticipated for the start of 2026. According to renowned leaker Abhishek Yadav, this event is scheduled for the latter half of February, suggesting that a domestic launch is less than two months away.

Xiaomi 17 global variant, model number 25113PN0EG, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website. This suggests that the brand may launch the Xiaomi 17 globally in January 2026. Indian launch is also expected in January or February 2026.



Specifications (as per… pic.twitter.com/7N2J6wL2dK — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 8, 2025

Under the hood, the handset packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Additionally, it comes with an impressive camera setup, featuring three 50 MP cameras. The phone draws its juice from a robust 7500 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging.

The global edition of the Xiaomi 17 is generally expected to mirror the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. Here is a thorough summary of all the key details regarding the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max before its arrival in India.

Launch Timeline and Anticipated Cost

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is expected to reach India in early Q1 2026, with a launch window in the second half of February (between the 15th and 28th). Regarding cost, the base model of this handset could range from INR 74,990 (£625.60) to INR 79,999 (£667.38).

Xiaomi 17 Pro/Pro Max (Yes, they are skipping 16 to match Apple's names)



2.9" Screen on the camera plateau

50MP cameras

6300/7500mAh batteries

100W charging, 50W wireless charging, 22.5W reverse

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (New)

(The retro gaming case is not real lol) pic.twitter.com/OsDxGzbCj6 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 25, 2025

Optics and Endurance Powerhouse

The rear panel reportedly houses a versatile three-lens arrangement: a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor. Up front, users will find a 50 MP selfie camera.

In addition to its photographic capabilities, the handset comes with a 7500 mAh battery. This power cell supports 100W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wireless charging.

Power and Processing

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, currently recognised as the latest and most powerful mobile chipset available. Buyers can choose from configurations offering either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. For storage, options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of fast UFS 4.1.

Screen Technology and Robust Build

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features an eye-catching 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display featuring a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate. This screen achieves an impressive peak brightness of 3500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility in virtually any lighting.

Furthermore, the main panel offers 2K resolution. The device also includes a smaller, 2.9-inch AMOLED secondary display located on the back. For durability, the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against water and dust ingress. Its construction features an aluminium frame and the added safeguard of Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection.

Global Readiness

Meanwhile, concrete evidence of the global release has emerged: a Xiaomi phone bearing the model number 25113PN0EC was recently identified in a Geekbench listing. This specific device is widely anticipated to be the global variant of the Xiaomi 17.

The device appeared on the benchmarking website, showing Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. It draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, achieving a strong single-core score of 3,176 and a multi-core score of 10,010.