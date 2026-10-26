Brazil's disputed election result has sparked calls from a prominent pro-Trump commentator for Donald Trump to 'send in a team' against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, invoking the controversial US operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Joey Mannarino issued the appeal on X after Lula was declared the winner over conservative challenger Flávio Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election on Sunday, 25 October, amid a row over a last-minute decision to extend voting hours.

'It's time for President Trump to send in a team for Lula just how he did for Maduro,' Mannarino wrote in a post that has received two million views.

'What has been done tonight is unbelievable. The Brazilian people are being held hostage.'

It’s time for President Trump to send in a team for Lula just how he did for Maduro.



What has been done tonight is unbelievable.



The Brazilian people are being held hostage. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) October 26, 2026

Mannarino did not specify what he meant by 'sending a team for Lula'. His remarks referred to the January US operation that resulted in Maduro's capture. There is no indication in the post that the Trump administration is planning similar action against Brazil.

Brazil's Late Voting Extension Under Fire

Lula secured a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term after winning 51.79 per cent of valid votes, compared with 48.21 per cent for Flávio Bolsonaro, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The court announced Lula's re-election on Sunday, 25 October.

The election was marked by a last-minute decision to extend voting hours by up to two hours, from the scheduled closing time of 5 pm to 7 pm Brasília time.

Supreme Federal Court Justice Cristiano Zanin initially ordered the extension after Lula's campaign reported public transport problems affecting voters. Flávio Bolsonaro's campaign also sought additional voting time, citing adverse weather and transport disruption.

The order came shortly after the scheduled closing time, when the electoral authority had already begun releasing preliminary results. The TSE paused the vote count following Zanin's initial decision.

Zanin subsequently clarified that the extension applied only to polling stations where voting had not yet ended. Stations that had already closed were not reopened, and the TSE said it would resume receiving ballot records and counting votes after 7 pm.

The timing drew criticism, particularly because Zanin had previously represented Lula in cases related to Operation Car Wash before joining the Supreme Federal Court in 2023. The voting-hour dispute nevertheless remained a point of criticism among Bolsonaro supporters.

Calls for Trump To 'Do What You Did to Maduro'

Mannarino's post contrasted the Brazilian election with the US military operation in Venezuela on 3 January 2026.

US forces captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during an operation in Caracas and transported them to the United States to face criminal charges. Trump subsequently said the US would temporarily oversee Venezuela during a transition of power. The operation prompted international scrutiny over its legality and implications for national sovereignty.

By invoking that operation, Mannarino urged Trump to take action against Lula following Brazil's election.

Lula's victory means Brazil will continue under his leadership for another four years, with his new term due to begin on 5 January 2027.

Social Media Pushback Over 'Imperialism'

Mannarino's post also prompted comments challenging the idea of US intervention in Brazil. Several responses focused on national sovereignty and the legitimacy of the election result.

Brazil is a sovereign nation, not a US colony or Trump’s backyard. Our president was elected by the Brazilian people, not appointed by Washington.

Threatening a country because you dislike its democratic choice is not defending freedom. It’s imperialism.



Any attempt to violate… — Kitta da Anuxa 🧙‍♀️🥂 (@KittaRev) October 26, 2026

One commenter argued that Brazil was a sovereign nation rather than a US colony, saying its president was elected by Brazilians and not appointed by Washington.

'Threatening a country because you dislike its democratic choice is not defending freedom,' the user wrote, describing such a move as 'imperialism.'

The commenter also warned that any attempt to violate Brazil's sovereignty would have serious international consequences.

Another commenter challenged Mannarino's position by asking whether he wanted the election winner overthrown simply because his preferred candidate had lost.

'So your candidate lost and you want to overthrow the winner?' the user wrote.

So your candidate lost and you want overthrow the winner? Party of Peace my ass — Neal Urwitz (@reader24601) October 26, 2026

A third commenter urged Americans to focus on their own elections rather than interfering in other countries, adding that Brazilians would continue to oppose foreign intervention.

Mannarino's remarks have taken the debate over Brazil's election beyond Brazil's borders, with responses highlighting the limits of US involvement in another nation's democratic process.