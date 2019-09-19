Mike Johnson has confirmed rumours that he is dating Demi Lovato. The reality-TV star hinted that they have gone out more than once.

"The Bachelorette" alum spoke to several media outlets about the status of his relationship with the "Skyscraper" singer. In one interview, he said that they went out on their first date in Los Angeles but did not reveal any more details. However, he could not stop raving about Lovato.

"The woman is quite astounding and amazing. And that's all I'll say on that," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old reality star could not stop complimenting Lovato even in his interview with Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. His statements also seem to hint that he and the singer have seen each other more than once. Johnson called Lovato "amazing" and "incredibly humble." He then revealed that "it's laughter" that brings them together and that they talk about real stuff.

"Like, she's a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she's just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person," Johnson said.

However, Johnson did not expound when asked about the status of their relationship. Instead, he said that they are still getting to know each other better.

"My status of the relationship with Demi and I are that we are two people exploring each other," he replied.

Johnson's confirmation comes after a source revealed that they went out on a date and have been messaging each other since. The insider claimed that they met in person with the help of Hannah Brown.

Meanwhile, another source told People that Lovato and Johnson are still on the getting to know each other phase. They are having fun for now and taking things slow.

A date was bound to happen considering how the pair tried to get each other's attention on social media. The "Camp Rock" star has been vocal about her feelings for Johnson on her Instagram. In a now-deleted Instagram story, she even said that she accepts his rose when he got booted out of "The Bachelorette." Johnson, on the other hand, has been liking Lovato's unedited bikini photos.