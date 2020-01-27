Mike Tindall is keeping quiet on details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave their royal duties in favour of having a private life in Canada.

Tindall, who is Prince Harry's cousin-in-law, was quizzed about the royals' exit during the latest episode of "Joe's House of Rugby" podcast. While talking about Tindall's recent trip to Australia, host Alex Payne joked that his vacation came at a good time given the events at the palace. He noted that there was a "lot going on in The Firm."

The former England international asked that they "not talk about that," but Payne pressed on. He then asked Tindall and James Haskell, who is a good friend of Prince Harry, if they have heard from the Duke of Sussex before he left the U.K. for Canada.

Haskell affirmed and said that he has heard from "The Invictus Games" founder but Tindall refused to say anything more about his cousin-in-law. He simply explained that the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit was a "no-go area." He added that he "doesn't know anything about it." Haskell chimed in and said that he does not know anything about it too.

"I don't know anything about it either, I don't know anymore than you know... I think it must be very traumatic and difficult, I have sent my regards. That's the extent of it," the "I'm A Celebrity" star explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initially wanted to be part-time royals but Queen Elizabeth II officially stripped them of their royal duties. In a press release, the British monarch also barred them from using their HRH titles but allowed them to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title for the time being.

The Queen also announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer receive public funding and that they would have to pay rent if they stay at Frogmore Cottage while in the U.K. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now in living in Vancouver Island, where they plan to continue supporting their private charities and organisations. It is unclear if Tindall, as well as other Royal Family members and close friends, have heard from the couple since their move to Canada.