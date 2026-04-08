50-year-old head coach of the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel, and 43-year-old NFL reporter for The Athletic, Dianna Russini, were photographed together at a luxurious, exclusive resort in Arizona on Saturday, 28 March, hanging out, hugging, and holding hands. Page Six published the bombshell story on Tuesday, 7 April.

The story has quickly rocked the sports world, given that the two are married to other people. Vrabel and Russini have since denied that affair rumour, and now, people are curious about their respective marriages. Here's insider Russini and Vrabel's marriages and who exactly their partners are.

Leaked Photos Ignite Affair Rumours

A source told Page Six that Russini and Vrable spent time together and had breakfast at Ambiente's outdoor patio in Sedona, Arizona. Afterwards, the two spent 'a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub.'

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and Athletic reporter Dianna Russini were seen holding hands and hugging while at a luxury hotel pool in pictures obtained by the New York Post. Vrabel and Russini and both married.



“Both Russini and Vrabel insist they were there with friends and say… pic.twitter.com/OmbDBH2PR1 — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) April 7, 2026

The outlet also reported that the two were spotted again on the resort's private rooftop, 'hugging at sunset and weaving their fingers together as they [stood] face-to-face' before briefly dancing together. On the evening, the source claims that Vrabel and Russino were on the 'private rooftop of one of the hotel's bungalows.'

Although a source close to the head coach and the reporter said that both were at the resort with other friends, three eyewitnesses told the outlet that Vrabel and Russini were not with other people. 'No, he was with a girl,' one witness said.

Head Coach and Reporter Denies Affair

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Following the bombshell report, Vrabel and Russini responded to the photos, denying the affair rumours given that they are both married to other people.

In a statement to the outlet, Vrabel said, 'These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn't deserve any further response.'

Meanwhile, Russini said, 'The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.'

Dianna Russini's Marriage with Kevin Goldschmidt

In 2015, Russini and her now husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, reportedly began to dating but kept the matter under wraps until the NFL reporter revealed their engagement via a social media post in 2020. At the time, Russini was an NFL Insider and reporter for ESPN and a regular on SportsCenter, NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, and Get Up.

Following their engagement, the two got married on 26 September 2020 in an intimate ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. Russini called her wedding day the 'best day of my [her] life.' The couple shared two kids, Michael Andrew and Joseph 'Joey' Kevin.

Who is Kevin Goldschmidt?

Russini's 40-year-old husband was born in Pennsylvania on 6 June 1985 and grew up in New York. He has a bachelor's in finance from Penn State University.

In terms of profession, Goldschmidt has been with the New York-based hospitality company Shake Shack for 6.7 years, serving as Vice President of Total Rewards and HR Technology.

Mike Vrabel's Marriage with Jen Vrebel

Meanwhile, Vrabel has been happily married to his wife, Jen, for 25 years. The couple met at Ohio State University, where they were both student athletes. Jen noticed Mike in class and got his number from a professor.

After connecting, the two dated, and Jen was still in school when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Mike in the 1997 draft. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and have two children together, Tyler and Carter.

Who is Jen Vrebel?

Jen graduated with a bachelor's degree in dental hygiene in 1998. Just like her husband, she is also a student athlete. While Vrebel played football, she was on the school's volleyball team from 1993 to 1996.

According to the Ohio State Buckeyes press release, she was a two-time AVCA All-District selection, in addition to a two-time All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten honoree.