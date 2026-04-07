The Chicago Sky have traded two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, along with 2028 second-round swap rights, the teams announced on Monday. The move has sparked debate as Reese, 23, did not request a trade and remains one of the league's most dominant players.

Reese is fresh off back-to-back seasons averaging more than 12 rebounds per game, a WNBA first, and led the Sky last season in scoring with 14.7 points per game and assists with 3.7. She also recorded 23 double-doubles in 2025, topping the league. The Sky, who missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year, are now positioned to rebuild with an influx of draft assets.

Reese's WNBA Achievements and Impact

Since being drafted seventh overall by Chicago in 2024, Reese has made an immediate impact on the league. She defended her rebounding crown last season and became the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12 rebounds per game in consecutive seasons. Her 6-foot-3 frame, scoring ability, and court vision made her a cornerstone for the Sky, although injuries and team tensions affected her final games of the season.

Reese's rookie contract runs through 2026, with a team option for 2027, and she led LSU to the 2023 national championship before entering the professional league.

Chicago Sky's Perspective

Chicago general manager Jeff Pagliocca said the trade was designed to achieve roster balance and represents a strategic opportunity for all parties. 'Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky. We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter,' Pagliocca said, as cited by ESPN.

The Sky now hold five first-round picks over the next three seasons, signalling a major rebuild. The team went 1-13 without Reese last season, finishing 10-34 overall.

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Atlanta Dream's Perspective

For the Dream, Reese adds a proven All-Star to a team that posted the WNBA's third-best record last season at 30-14 but exited in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Fever.

General manager Dan Padover praised Reese as a 'dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta. She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision.'

Reese will join dynamic guards Allisha Gray, fourth in MVP voting last season, and Rhyne Howard. The move strengthens Atlanta's playoff contention and adds a dominant presence in the paint.

Controversy and Tensions

The trade comes after a season of public tension between Reese and the Sky. Reese openly expressed frustration with the team's point guard situation and suggested the roster needed significant improvement. She told Chicago Tribune in September, 'We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a nonnegotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best.'

The Sky suspended her for the first half of a game, citing comments 'detrimental to the team.' Reese later missed the final games of the season due to a reported back injury and apologised to teammates for her statements.

Reese's Statement on the Trade

Following the trade, Reese expressed gratitude and focus on her next chapter, saying, 'I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organisation. I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream.'