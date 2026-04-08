New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini have both issued firm denials after photographs showing them holding hands and hugging at a luxury Arizona resort sparked affair speculation online.

The images, published by Page Six on Tuesday, show the pair at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona on March 28. The photographs depict Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, having breakfast together, relaxing poolside, and lounging in a hot tub at the boutique resort. Both are married with two children.

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/BpPD0ScwBQ pic.twitter.com/xrdqqmgDUC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2026

Vrabel Calls Suggestion 'Laughable'

Vrabel wasted no time dismissing the suggestion of impropriety. 'These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,' he told Page Six. 'This doesn't deserve any further response.'

Russini offered a similar rebuttal, insisting the images failed to capture the full picture. 'The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,' she said. 'Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.'

A source close to Russini told Page Six she had been on a hiking trip with two female friends when the encounter took place. Vrabel had reportedly been in Tempe the day before for a scouting visit at Arizona State University before travelling to Sedona.

The Athletic Backs Its Reporter

Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of The Athletic, threw his publication's weight behind Russini. 'These photos are misleading and lack essential context,' Ginsberg told Page Six. 'These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL, and we're proud to have her at The Athletic.'

The coordinated pushback from all parties has shifted the conversation beyond celebrity gossip into questions about tabloid journalism ethics. The central claim is that other friends were present but not pictured in the photographs.

Eyewitness Accounts Add Complexity

Some eyewitness accounts appear to conflict with the official explanations. Page Six reported that three witnesses said they did not see Vrabel with anyone other than a woman during the Sedona stay. The outlet also reported that a spy spotted the pair together on the private rooftop of one of the hotel's bungalows that evening.

The timing has added to the scrutiny. Vrabel is currently among the most high-profile coaches in the NFL after guiding the Patriots to Super Bowl LX in February during his first season with the franchise. New England fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks.

A Professional Relationship Going Back Years

Russini and Vrabel have crossed paths professionally for years. She served as the Tennessee Titans beat reporter for ESPN during Vrabel's tenure as head coach, starting in 2018. She joined The Athletic in August 2023 after eight years with ESPN.

Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999. They met as student athletes at Ohio State University and have two sons.

Russini married Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt in September 2020 after five years of dating. They share two sons.

Whether the explanations satisfy the court of public opinion remains uncertain, but both camps appear determined to treat the controversy as closed.