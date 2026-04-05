Kristi Noem's handling of the scandal engulfing her husband Bryon's alleged 'bimboification' sparked fresh controversy in the US this week, after broadcaster Megyn Kelly claimed on air that the South Dakota politician may have leaked the story herself to protect her own reputation.

The Daily Mail first published photos of Bryon Noem on 31 March, describing his apparent interest in cross-dressing, wearing fake breasts and tight tops, and allegedly messaging women while posing as 'real-life Barbie dolls.' The images and messages, which have not been independently verified, triggered an outpouring of speculation about the couple's marriage and the private life of one of the Republican Party's more prominent female figures.

At almost the same time, Kristi Noem came under scrutiny over long-running rumours of an affair with Republican strategist Corey Lewandowski, who was reportedly dismissed from a role as a special government employee on 25 March.

Megyn Kelly Suggests Kristi Noem Orchestrated the Leak

Megyn Kelly, 55, used her SiriusXM programme, The Megyn Kelly Show, on 3 April to suggest that the leak of Bryon's 'bimboification' material may not have been the work of political enemies, but of Kristi Noem herself.

'I've also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it,' Kelly told listeners, making clear it was a theory rather than a proven fact. The former Fox News anchor framed the idea as politically strategic, suggesting Noem had reason to redirect public attention after taking what Kelly described as 'such a beating' over the Lewandowski allegations and her departure from her post as head of the Department of Homeland Security.

Secret double life of Kristi Noem's crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting 'busty bimbo' photos and trove of explicit messages that left former DHS secretary 'blindsided' https://t.co/huYDoaMkVN pic.twitter.com/GkNuKaePQn — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026

Kelly claimed the timing and framing of the story served to 'engender sympathy' for Noem by exposing the allegedly unconventional private life of her husband and recasting the governor as a wronged, embattled spouse. In Kelly's words, Noem wanted people to see, 'Hello, this is what I'm dealing with,' adding that the scandal 'did immediately shift the narrative on her.'

At this stage, no evidence in the public domain substantiates the suggestion that Noem or her circle were behind the leak. Kelly did not provide documents or on-the-record sources to support the claim, instead presenting it as a theory circulating in political and media circles. Nothing is confirmed, so the claims should be treated with caution.

A Marriage Under Scrutiny

Kristi Noem, 54, has long been regarded as a rising conservative star, serving in the US House of Representatives, then as governor of South Dakota, before being appointed to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Throughout those years, Bryon, whom she married in 1992, typically appeared in public as a supportive political spouse. The couple have three children.

Kelly said the new material on Bryon prompted a reassessment of that public image. She highlighted one of the text messages reported in the Daily Mail exposé, in which Bryon allegedly told a woman involved in the 'big-breasts' fetish scene that he 'can't leave or something.' To Kelly, the line suggested a transactional marriage shaped around Kristi's political rise.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s marriage…”

@megynkelly on shocking report about Kristi Noem’s husband’s secret cross-dresser double life with a bizarre fetish.



Watch below, and subscribe: https://t.co/3VIR68CwgP pic.twitter.com/sesCzfhiCS — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 31, 2026

'It seemed more to me like it was a marriage of like, OK, she's in politics. She was in the House. She was governor of South Dakota. Now she's DHS chief. She needs somebody on her arm,' Kelly said, outlining a picture of a couple who had, in her view, reached a private understanding.

Read more How Kristi Noem Humiliated Her Husband Byron Long Before the Alleged Corey Lewandowski Affair How Kristi Noem Humiliated Her Husband Byron Long Before the Alleged Corey Lewandowski Affair

The host then went further, speculating again without offering proof that Noem and her husband had 'struck the deal' allowing her to 'screw around with Corey or whomever' while Bryon pursued his own interests in cross-dressing and online role play, and that Noem now 'has to act shocked.' Her tone was openly sceptical of the official line that the family had been 'blindsided.'

The remarks underline how commentary around the Noems has shifted from policy to personal morality. Kelly's framing is pointed and, some would say, harsh, but it reflects a broader tendency in US political culture to treat marital arrangements as fair game once a scandal breaks.

Official Response Focuses on Sympathy Not Strategy

Noem has not publicly addressed Megyn Kelly's theory or the claim that she orchestrated the leak. Instead, her team has concentrated on the emotional toll. In a statement to the New York Post, a representative said, 'Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.'

A Kristi Noem rep. says “family was blindsided” by revelations of Bryon’s cross dressing, and ask for “prayers” at this time.



Buried in the article, Bryon Noem addresses and confirms his wife’s affair with Corey Lewandoski.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/bQlnt5OpC6 — AF Post (@AFpost) March 31, 2026

The Lewandowski question continues to loom in the background. The 52-year-old lobbyist and long-time Trump ally has faced months of rumours about an affair with Noem, after the two were repeatedly photographed together, including during her official travel to South America.

Both have previously denied wrongdoing, and in Kelly's own phrasing, the alleged affair remains 'allegedly, reportedly.'