Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem are at the centre of a deepening political and personal row in the US, as reports on Thursday claimed the former Trump campaign manager is now helping the ex‑DHS boss manage a PR crisis triggered by allegedly leaked photos of her husband and claims the couple are 'no longer living together.'

The news followed a DailyMail report published on Tuesday 31 March that carried what it said were embarrassing images of Bryon Noem in women's clothing and detailed his alleged involvement in online 'bimboification' fetish communities. The revelations have thrown an unflattering spotlight on the South Dakota political family and revived long‑running rumours about Kristi Noem's relationship with Corey Lewandowski, even as both have repeatedly denied any affair.

Corey Lewandowski Steps In As Kristi Noem Battles Fallout

According to the New York Post, sources say Corey Lewandowski has been accompanying Kristi Noem in recent days and advising her as she attempts to steady her public image after the DailyMail story broke. The outlet reports that Lewandowski, who previously managed Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has long played the role of crisis fixer for Noem and has served as a political adviser to her over several years.

Read more How Kristi Noem Humiliated Her Husband Byron Long Before the Alleged Corey Lewandowski Affair How Kristi Noem Humiliated Her Husband Byron Long Before the Alleged Corey Lewandowski Affair

Even when Noem was working at the Department of Homeland Security, Lewandowski was described as closely linked to her operation, occupying what was characterised as an unpaid but influential role inside the department. That proximity has long fuelled speculation about the nature of their relationship, speculation that Noem has called 'tabloid garbage.'

None of the behind‑the‑scenes manoeuvring between Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem has been documented in official records, and the reports remain based on unnamed sources speaking to media outlets. As with much of the personal detail in this saga, nothing is independently confirmed, so the claims should be treated with a grain of salt.

"You have Noem on a plane with Corey Lewandowski doing glamor shots in front of prisoners at CECOT, and then meanwhile Bryon is at home putting in the big magnificent bazoombas to pay women to talk to him."@jonlovett and @Timodc on the secret life of Kristi Noem's husband. pic.twitter.com/tmhyudnlUu — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 31, 2026

The central trigger, however, is not in dispute. DailyMail published a story asserting it had obtained photos of Bryon Noem dressed in a crop top, with what the outlet said were comically large balloon shapes under the fabric to resemble fake breasts.

The same report alleged that Bryon Noem had sent the picture to multiple influencers tied to the so‑called 'bimboification' scene, described as online communities that fetishise performers with exaggerated surgical enhancements and silicone injections. It further claimed he had paid at least $25,000 to chat with models working in that niche, using the alias 'Jason Jackson.'

DailyMail said it had spoken to three models who claimed to be in online contact with the man they believed to be Noem. One of those women told the outlet she had raised rumours of Kristi Noem's alleged affair with Lewandowski during a conversation.

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is getting brutally mocked online after her rumored affair with special agent Corey Lewandowski was reportedly confirmed by none other than her own husband, Bryon, in a shocking turn of events. https://t.co/biHLe6oubW pic.twitter.com/Y1nEryHmdz — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) April 1, 2026

Her account of his answer was stark: 'I asked him about it and his response was, 'I know. There's nothing I can do about it.' That quote, too, cannot be independently verified.

Marriage Strains And Denials Surround Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem

The controversy has sharpened scrutiny of Kristi Noem's marriage. The New York Post now reports that Kristi and Bryon Noem are no longer living together, citing unnamed sources.

No formal legal separation has been announced, and there is no public documentation supporting the claim, but for a couple married more than 30 years, the suggestion alone is politically damaging.

Soon after the photos of her husband began circulating, a spokesperson for Kristi Noem issued a brief statement to multiple news outlets, saying: 'Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.'

The rumours about an affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski predate this latest episode and have already reached the halls of Congress. Before she was fired from her DHS post, Noem was questioned at a congressional hearing about alleged 'sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski.'

Kristi Noem's Husband Allegedly Told Online Model His Wife Was Having Affair with Her Adviser DHS aide Corey Lewandowski, : 'There's Nothing I Can Do About It'https://t.co/w57ncVo1jS — Flushing Tenants Alliance (@flushingtenant) April 3, 2026

She reacted sharply, saying: 'I am shocked we're going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee.'

Lewandowski, who is married to Alison Hardy and has four children, has also denied any improper relationship with Noem. Publicly, both continue to present themselves as political allies and friends, with any suggestion of a romantic link dismissed as unfounded gossip.

Behind the headlines, there is the quieter reality of two long‑standing families under pressure. Kristi and Bryon Noem share three children and four grandchildren, and have long projected an image of small‑town stability that has helped anchor her national profile.

There are no court filings, no ethics reports and no on‑the‑record acknowledgements of separation. Much of what is currently in circulation relies on screenshots, second‑hand testimony and the word of unnamed insiders.

What is clear is that Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem are grappling with the uncomfortable collision of private life and public ambition, played out in real time under the gaze of an audience that is being asked to decide what, if anything, it believes.