Gracie Hunt, the 27-year-old daughter of Kansas City Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt, is engaged. She announced the news on Instagram on 4 April 2026, sharing a series of photographs from an outdoor proposal that quickly captured the attention of fans and NFL circles alike. Her fiancé is Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, with whom she went public just last May 2025.



The two have known each other since childhood, owing to both of their families' deep involvement with the franchise. What began as a connection forged at team Christmas parties has, over the years, grown into something far more significant — and the photos shared on social media tell that story in full.

The Proposal

Derek, 26, got down on one knee at an outdoor setting decorated with white candles and flowers on a wooden deck, while Gracie wore a white floor-length dress as he proposed in a light grey suit. Both families were present for the moment. Tavia Hunt later revealed on Instagram that both the Hunt and Green families had flown in for the surprise proposal.



Hunt captioned the post 'It was always you,' adding a ring emoji, a red heart and an infinity symbol before quoting scripture from Romans 8:28 — 'And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.'Green responded in the comments with 'FOREVER AND EVER' alongside two red heart emojis.

A close-up photograph showed Gracie's emerald-cut engagement ring, encrusted with white diamonds along the band and one emerald green stone. The ring drew widespread attention online almost immediately after the post went live.

A Bond Built at Arrowhead

The engagement is perhaps best understood through the lens of how the two met — and how their families have been intertwined for decades. Hunt said, 'Derek and I have known each other our whole lives. We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since.'



Derek also played quarterback, starting at Southern Methodist University before transferring to Long Island University, and later played in the European League of Football from 2023 to 2024. He has since shifted his focus to business, earning a degree in finance and working as a Sports Operations Manager at Creative Planning.



Family Reactions

The response from both families was immediate and emotional. Tavia Hunt wrote on Instagram, 'We're getting another SON!!' adding, 'Gracie Green has a nice ring to it!!' Gracie's sister Ava Hunt posted on her Instagram Stories, 'My sister is ENGAGED!!' Gracie's mother also wrote 'DREAMS DO COME TRUE!!' in a separate post celebrating the couple.



Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews also reacted publicly. 'Awwww congrats,' Andrews wrote in the comments.



Two Dynasties, One Future

The engagement represents a joining of two football families — Derek's lineage tied to Trent Green's distinguished NFL career, and Gracie's rooted in the legacy of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt. Gracie currently works in brand development and marketing for the Kansas City Chiefs and serves as the official Hospitality Captain for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City.



The engagement of Gracie Hunt and Derek Green is more than a celebrity moment — it reflects the multigenerational ties that have long defined the Kansas City Chiefs as an organisation. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching and the Chiefs remaining one of the NFL's most high-profile franchises, the union of two families so deeply embedded in the club's history adds another chapter to a legacy that stretches back decades.