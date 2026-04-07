Tiger Woods has reportedly checked into treatment in Florida in recent days following his DUI arrest, in what friends describe as a last-ditch attempt to save his relationship with Vanessa Trump and demonstrate a willingness to work on himself. The 50-year-old golf legend, who began dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife late last year, is said to have put plans for a proposal on hold as the fallout from his latest off-course crisis continues.

The news followed a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, in which Woods's SUV overturned and he was charged with DUI, property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test, abruptly halting what insiders describe as a whirlwind romance with Vanessa Trump. The couple had been together for only seven months, but those close to them say marriage and even moving in together had been seriously discussed.

New reaction after Tiger Woods’ arrest: Vanessa Trump speaks out with support, while Jack Nicklaus issues a warning to the golf icon.@ChanleySPainter has the details. pic.twitter.com/7HPgWlSjnI — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 4, 2026

People in Vanessa Trump's circle say the mother of five has been badly shaken by the incident and is reassessing both Woods and the pace of their relationship. One insider said she 'loves Tiger dearly but this incident has unsettled her and forced a reevaluation of the relationship,' adding that it has prompted her to revisit warnings previously brushed aside.

Vanessa Trump Weighs Future With Tiger Woods

Vanessa Trump was married for more than a decade to Donald Trump Jr. and has five children with him. That long, very public marriage and its eventual breakdown have left her wary of drama.

Those who know her say she was drawn to Tiger Woods in part because he understands what it means to live under a spotlight, after years in which every misstep in his personal life was scrutinised publicly.

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Now, however, that shared understanding appears to be working against them. A tipster told People that Woods refused to hire a driver because he did not want anyone tracking his movements. For Vanessa Trump, that approach now reads less as independence and more as a red flag.

She is also said to be reconsidering his history of injuries and long-term reliance on pain medication. Woods has undergone seven back surgeries and more than 20 leg operations during his career, a brutal physical toll often cited as a factor in his off-course struggles.

Tiger Woods 'is living in 24/7 pain': Sir Nick Faldo reveals private talk with golf legend over agonising health ordeal - but insists star's problems are all 'self-inflicted' after DUI arrest https://t.co/yK5O2AIt6h — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 3, 2026

'He has major demons and a tendency to fly off the handle, so it is not a surprise he slid off the rails again,' the insider said. The remark is unusually blunt, even by the standards of celebrity gossip, but it reflects the exasperation in some quarters of Vanessa Trump's camp.

Nothing in these accounts has been confirmed by Woods or Vanessa Trump, so all claims about their private conversations and future plans should be treated with caution.

Treatment Move Seen as Bid to Save Relationship

Those close to Woods say his decision to seek treatment is not a PR stunt but a recognition that he cannot continue as before if he wants a future with Vanessa Trump. The exact nature of the programme has not been made public, but the hope is that it will provide 'new tools to deal with stress and pain' and address the emotional volatility that has marked previous crises.

'He needed to show he is willing to work on himself if Vanessa is going to stay,' the insider said. In a relationship where power dynamics are skewed by fame, money and political connections, the one real leverage Vanessa holds is the option to walk away.

Vanessa Trump 'Will Never Leave' 'Gazillionaire' Boyfriend Tiger Woods Despite Golfer's DUI Arrest: 'He's Still a Major Catch' https://t.co/9de7sD6zKK pic.twitter.com/KJQ9mib6KG — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 6, 2026

Friends describe her as torn between affection and self-preservation. She is said to care deeply for Woods and to have seen a softer, more vulnerable side than the public usually glimpses. But they also note that she has five children to consider and little interest in committing to another extended period of chaos.

For now, the once-imminent engagement appears to be off the table. Reportedly, any plans to share a home are also on hold. The immediate future of the Tiger Woods–Vanessa Trump relationship seems to depend on whether his time in treatment produces tangible, lasting change rather than adding another chapter to a story that has often repeated itself.

Nothing about that is guaranteed. Neither Woods nor Vanessa Trump has spoken publicly about the DUI arrest, the treatment stay or the state of their relationship, leaving the field to unnamed insiders and tipsters. Until either chooses to go on the record, much of what is being reported about their next steps remains unverified and should be treated accordingly.