Miley Cyrus, who has had talks about staying positive amid coronavirus lockdown on her Instagram show "Bright Minded," has confessed that she doesn't truly know the impact of the pandemic because of her celebrity privilege.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal for its June cover story, Miley Cyrus admitted to having different experiences of the impact of the pandemic as compared to others.

"This isn't Covid-19, what I'm experiencing. My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like," the 27-year-old said.

The "Mother's Daughter" singer, who held candid conversations on mental health with several other celebrities on her show, said: "I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and (I am) financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people."

The musician confessed that she has been able to invite high-profile stars including Elton John, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez to her show just by sending them direct messages on social media. "I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs! This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years," she revealed.

However, Cyrus admitted being aware of the fact that many entertainers may be hesitant to participate in the show to not come across as tone-deaf to the severity of the situation.

"I'm sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn't feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn't compare," the Disney alum said.

Her chat show was on air on Instagram Live five days a week for a month from mid-March to mid-April.

Meanwhile, Cyrus who is isolating with her musician boyfriend Cody Simpson at her home in Los Angeles has been participating in philanthropic work to help battle against the COVID-19 crisis. Last month, she stepped out with boyfriend Simpson to deliver meals to healthcare workers at a hospital.

The singer also collaborated with MAC Cosmetics for their Viva Glam campaign to raise 10 million dollars (81,77,000 pounds) to help coronavirus relief work.