Miley Cyrus made an appearance as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live at Home" over the weekend, and gifted viewers with a soulful rendition of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here."

Miley Cyrus delivered the performance from a campfire setting at her home, as lockdown restrictions remain imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The "Wrecking Ball" singer was accompanied by Andrew Watt who kept a safe distance and played a 12-string acoustic guitar, reports Mail Online.

"Wish You Were Here" originally appears on Pink Floyd's 1975 album of the same name. While the original song is a tribute to Pink Floyd frontman Syd Barrett, Cyrus's performance gave the song a new meaning in times of lockdown and social distancing. "How I wish, how I wish you were here. We're just two lost souls. Swimming in a fish bowl. Year after year. Running over the same old ground. And how we found. The same old fears. Wish you were here," reads the lyrics of the song.

"Saturday Night Live" announced its "at Home" episodes after multiple lockdowns were announced in wake of COVID-19. While SNL is typically performed live in-studio, "at Home" episodes are being recorded remotely to maintain social distancing norms. Tom Hanks who was himself diagnosed with the illness and has been cured now, hosted the first episode of "at Home" season on April 11. The episode, which had "Coldplay" member Chris Martin as its musical guest, paid tribute to long-time music producer Hal Willner, who died of COVID-19.

The special featuring Cyrus is the second episode and did not have any host. Apart from the 27-year-old pop-star, the episode featured Pete Davidson's performance of "Stuck in the House," with camerawork assist by Pete's mom Amy.

"Stuck with my fam I can't get out, it's quarantine in my house," the singer said from the couch in his bedroom. SNL veterans Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider also made surprise appearances in the video. Another segment featured the game show "What's Up With That?" hosted by SNL veteran Keenan Thompson, co-starring Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Fred Armisen, and Jason Sudeikis.